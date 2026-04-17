Falcons News Now: 2026 NFL Draft looms, Bijan Robinson's fifth-year locked in

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your home base for everything happening in and around Flowery Branch, even when the games aren't on the schedule.
The offseason is where Sundays are built, and each week we bring you a clear-eyed look at how the Falcons are shaping the future: roster decisions, contract moves, draft buzz, coaching priorities and the players working to earn their next opportunity.
From front-office strategy and practice intel to emerging storylines and long-term vision, this isn't just a recap of headlines — it's context for what's coming next in Atlanta.
If it matters inside this building, it belongs here.
So if you eat, sleep, and breathe Falcons football, this is your inside edge all year long. Every move, every trend, every storyline, all in one place.
The News, Now
Key developments across the organization, from the front office to the coaching staff and everything in between
Following the publication of last week's newsletter, the Falcons made a duo of notable moves.
The first was officially signing offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to the roster on a reported one-year deal. This came shortly after Kaleb McGary announced his retirement from the league.
A second-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft, Taylor started 111 games across his seven seasons of action. After spending his first four seasons in Jacksonville, where he helped the team finish as a top-10 unit in rushing yards per play in 2021 and 2022, Taylor signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent during the 2023 offseason.
The other piece of news had to do with the organization picking up Bijan Robinson's fifth-year option, something Ian Cunningham spoke on at Annual League Meetings a couple weeks ago.
"He is one of the best players at his position, one of the best players in the league," Cunningham said. "I was excited that I had already had the chance to get to know him and start some dialogue with him."
Last week, as the Falcons reported for voluntary offseason workouts. Kevin Stefanski shared what he's learned of his star running back so far.
"There's no shortage in what he can do for the football team on the field," Stefanski said. "But also the person that he is off the field and what he brings to our locker room and to the question earlier about culture and being a player-driven culture, he's a driver of that just because of how he attacks each day."
Speaking of Robinson, another Robinson joins him in Atlanta's backfield. Brian Robinson Jr. signed with the Falcons back in March and already the Robinson clan is well equipped to work together, and off of each other.
"A really talented football player who I think matches exceptionally with what we want to do with him and Bijan," Stefanski said. "The skill set and how they marry each other, how they complement each other. We want to have an attack that's not just a one-person attack. You have to be balanced in this league. I think Brian gives us an opportunity to do that."
Robinson (Bijan) explained how Robinson (Brian) does so.
"I'm not one to truck you all the time," Bijan said. "I'm trying to not get tackled; I'm trying to run away from you. He brings, kind of similar to Tyler, when they're in the game, they just bring a presence. When they have the ball in their hands, you better be ready. You better be ready to break down and tackle because, if not, they'll run through you. They'll find a quarter, they'll run through your face."
As Will McFadden wrote, "the blend of Robinson and Tyler Allgeier worked very well for Atlanta while it existed." Now, the Falcons expect the blend of Robinsons to do the same.
Fan Zone Highlights
Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed
In the Nest
Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture
There is a quarterback competition in Atlanta. Stefanski and Cunningham have said it is so between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Though there are many months separating now and the start of training camp, evaluations of players are constant.
That said, Stefanski is very cognizant of the checkpoints he needs each quarterback to hit. And right now, there are no starters. There is only install. And its in the playbook Stefanski wants his quarterbacks to plant their feet.
"So much of their jobs and their evaluation is going to be on a day-to-day basis," Stefanski said of Penix and Tagovailoa. "Treat every meeting, treat every practice like it's a game. Put yourself in the game setting and give the best accounting of yourself that you can.
"... There's going to be a lot of building foundational knowledge for them throughout this offseason. That's what I know Coach (Alex) Van Pelt is working very hard with the quarterback room and focusing on the foundational knowledge first."
So, his advice to his QBs?
"It's about being where your feet are," Stefanski said, "and making sure you're not getting too far ahead of yourself."
Offseason Intel
Upcoming important dates and information
The draft begins in seven days, which means we're full tilt towards all things draft. Here's a breakdown of everything Tori McElhaney and Will McFadden have done over the last five days in regard to full draft coverage as the weekend looms.
Make sure and follow along to AtlantaFalcons.com for all your draft coverage!