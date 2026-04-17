Falcons News Now: 2026 NFL Draft looms, Bijan Robinson's fifth-year locked in

The News, Now

Key developments across the organization, from the front office to the coaching staff and everything in between

Following the publication of last week's newsletter, the Falcons made a duo of notable moves.

The first was officially signing offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to the roster on a reported one-year deal. This came shortly after Kaleb McGary announced his retirement from the league.

A second-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft, Taylor started 111 games across his seven seasons of action. After spending his first four seasons in Jacksonville, where he helped the team finish as a top-10 unit in rushing yards per play in 2021 and 2022, Taylor signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent during the 2023 offseason.

The other piece of news had to do with the organization picking up Bijan Robinson's fifth-year option, something Ian Cunningham spoke on at Annual League Meetings a couple weeks ago.

"He is one of the best players at his position, one of the best players in the league," Cunningham said. "I was excited that I had already had the chance to get to know him and start some dialogue with him."

Last week, as the Falcons reported for voluntary offseason workouts. Kevin Stefanski shared what he's learned of his star running back so far.