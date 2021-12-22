Falcons injury report: Updating status of Tajae Sharpe, Deion Jones and others as Lions practice week begins

Dec 22, 2021 at 03:27 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

injury.report.12.22

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Tajae Sharpe missed Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, according to the team's participation report.

The receiver's injury was first announced during Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. His status for the upcoming home game against the Detroit Lions is unknown at this time.

Head coach Arthur Smith said during his Wednesday press conference that Sharpe is considered day-to-day.

RELATED CONTENT:

Linebacker Deion Jones and defensive lineman Tyler Davison missed practice due to illness, though Smith said Wednesday that those illnesses were not COVID-19.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom missed practice due to a personal matter.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Door remains open for Dante Fowler to play 49ers in NFL Week 15

Edge rusher returns to practice, formally considered questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, others, as 49ers practice week progresses

Hayden Hurst was a full participant in Thursday's Falcons practice
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Hayden Hurst as 49ers practice week begins

Richie Grant, Ade Ogundeji full participants after missing Panthers game
news

Falcons injury report: Rookie defenders questionable heading into NFL Week 14 contest vs. Carolina Panthers

Fabian Moreau didn't receive designation, will play crucial road contest. 
news

Falcons injury report: Status changes for Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week progresses

Lee Smith given a veteran rest day
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week begins

Cordarrelle Patterson gets a veteran rest day
news

Falcons injury report: Deion Jones among Falcons set to return vs. Buccaneers

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard ruled out with an ankle injury
news

Falcons injury report: Deion Jones status unchanged, updating Lee Smith participation as Buccaneers week continues

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard remains out with an ankle injury
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson's participation level unchanged, two Falcons remain out as Jaguars week continues

Jaylinn Hawkins was a full participant in Thanksgiving practice
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins status to start Jaguars practice week

Matt Ryan not listed on participation report after toe issue in Patriots game
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson a game-time decision vs. New England Patriots, three other Falcons ruled out

Jaylinn Hawkins, Daren Bates, Hayden Hurst on Atlanta Falcons injury report

Top News

Kyle Pitts only 'scratching the surface' of the player he can be 

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Tajae Sharpe, Deion Jones and others as Lions practice week begins

Bair Mail: On work ahead of Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot, Keith Smith and Grady Jarrett

Falcons release depth chart before Week 16 contest vs. Lions

Advertising