Falcons injury report: Updating status of Tajae Sharpe, Deion Jones and others as Lions practice week begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Tajae Sharpe missed Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, according to the team's participation report.
The receiver's injury was first announced during Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. His status for the upcoming home game against the Detroit Lions is unknown at this time.
Head coach Arthur Smith said during his Wednesday press conference that Sharpe is considered day-to-day.
Linebacker Deion Jones and defensive lineman Tyler Davison missed practice due to illness, though Smith said Wednesday that those illnesses were not COVID-19.
Right guard Chris Lindstrom missed practice due to a personal matter.
Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/