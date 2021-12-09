Falcons injury report: Status changes for Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week progresses

Lee Smith given a veteran rest day

Dec 09, 2021 at 03:37 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons received some good news on Thursday, when defensive impact players Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant and Fabian Moreau returned to practice heading toward Sunday's game at Carolina.

All three guys were considered limited on the team's official participation report.

That's progress over the day prior, when that group missed Wednesday's work. Trending in a positive direction would put them in position to play a crucial game against Carolina that both teams desperately need.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard returned to full practice, a sign he may be available as well. Tight end Hayden Hurst has practiced both days since being designated to return, though it's uncertain whether he'll be ready for activation by Sunday.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

