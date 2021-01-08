Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Morocco Brown

"I look forward to when the draft is over, and the player is on your team. He's an Indianapolis Colt. Then, you get to see the process, starting with rookie minicamp and how this guy is going to mold in with the rest of the team and really help and impact your team now. Because, some of this can be a little bit of a show. Is he this guy? Is he fit for this team? Who's going to pick this guy, here? But you always have to keep in mind the fact that once you select him, he's one of ours then. So, you've got to project it out that way." – Morocco Brown on what he looks forward to during the draft.