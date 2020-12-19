Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Anthony Robinson

Overall team success while in role

Atlanta Falcons (2008-present)

Record: 113-92 (.551)

Best season: 2012 (13-3 record, lost NFC Championship Game)

Other notable information

Robinson's path to the NFL was anything but easy or traditional. It started with a phone call (actually dozens and dozens) to the Baltimore Ravens' personnel department. Robinson wanted to talk to someone – anyone – about how to break into scouting.

"I used to call Eric DeCosta and leave a message every day," Robinson said. "Hi, my name is so-and-so, I want to get into scouting, what do I need to do? I'll come work for free – and finally he got tired of me calling. He didn't say he did, but I know he did. I treated it like an interview."

DeCosta told Robinson that he needed to go back to school, earn his degree, and get back around coaching. "I'm pretty sure when I left that he thought, 'I will never hear from him again,'" Robinson said.

Robinson took DeCosta's advice to heart. He enrolled at Florida State and got his degree in sports management. He coached high school football for a season before joining Florida State as a student assistant, coaching the wide receivers for two seasons. He kept in touch with DeCosta the whole time and eventually landed an internship with the Ravens.

"He helped me out," Robinson said. "I will never forget that."

