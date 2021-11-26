Falcons get Jaylinn Hawkins back, but Cordarrelle Patterson is still questionable: What this means for Atlanta

Speaking of green lights, Hawkins got one this week, and will be back in the lineup on Sunday.

Like the Falcons missed Patterson on Thursday, they missed Hawkins a handful of days before. Hawkins has quietly become an important piece of this defense in his second year in the league. As each week early in the season passed, Hawkins' contributions and responsibilities within this defense increased.

Dean Pees said that - in his mind - Hawkins is a starter, and to lose him before the Dallas game even kicked off was a tough problem to try to solve in-game.

"He may not necessarily start the game, but I consider him a starter in a rotation," Pees said of Hawkins. "Then, what it does is all of a sudden you can't move somebody else to a position."

The Falcons defense struggled to stop Dallas' offensive attack. And while it's not fair to say the game could have been noticeably different with Hawkins out there, it could have been a situation that saw some of the pressure be taken off Avery Williams, who was playing more nickel and finished the day with a 27.5 defensive grade per PFF. It was by far his lowest grade of the season. It was a grade that could have partially been compounded with Hawkins' absence.