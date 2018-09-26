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Falcons-Bengals injury report: Julio Jones, Joe Mixon among players held out of practice

Sep 26, 2018 at 04:49 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons (1-2) began their preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Wednesday, but there were several players who did not participate in practice at a full capacity and four players who were held out of practice, altogether.

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Wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to and calf and a knee injury, respectively. On the defense, cornerback Justin Bethel and defensive end Derrick Shelby were the two players held out with a knee and a groin injury, respectively.

The Falcons' full injury report from Wednesday is below.

Injury report Bengals

The Bengals are also dealing with a few injuries this week. Running back Joe Mixon and center Billy Price were the two players held out of practice, but a total of seven players were listed as limited, including wide receiver A.J. Green and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

Here is the full Bengals injury report from Wednesday:

Bengals injury report

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