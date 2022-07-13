Falcons announce details for Mercedes-Benz Stadium open practice during 2022 training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have announced details for the August 15 open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one of 13 open practices throughout the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 taking place at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch.

Tickets for the August 15 practice are just $5 with proceeds benefiting Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs. Falcons' season ticket members can purchase tickets now with a link provided via email to the address associated with their account while all other fans can purchase at AtlantaFalcons.com/OpenPractice beginning at 10 a.m. on July 18.

The practice will start at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The lower bowl of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open to fans with concessions featuring the stadium's fan-friendly pricing available throughout the 100-level concourse. Parking will be available in surrounding lots through Park Mobile in the days leading up to the event.

Prior to the August 15 practice, Falcons fans will have an opportunity to see the team in person for the first time on July 29 and be in attendance for the first joint practices in Flowery Branch since 2014 as the Falcons host the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 24-25.

Fans at the July 30 practice will also have the opportunity to hear from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot with appearances from Atlanta Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders. Food trucks with $1 menu items and the Falcons official merchandise tent will also be on site throughout the open practices.

All 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are free for fans to attend. Tickets are limited based on capacity and fans are encouraged to secure tickets now at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp.

For more information on all of the open practices, please visit: www.atlantafalcons.com/training-camp

2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates

Friday, July 29 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 30 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 1 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Friday, August 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday. August 6 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 8 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 9 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 10 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday. August 15 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.