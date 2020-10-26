Falcons activate Marlon Davidson from reserve/COVID-19 list

John Cominsky is the only player remaining on Atlanta's reserve/COVID-19 list

Oct 26, 2020 at 03:14 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201005_ATLatGB_KH1_2119

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Davidson, 22, has played in just three games this season due to a knee injury at the start of the season and then his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta has high hopes that Davidson can develop into a key part of its defensive line group, but he has just four tackles and one pass defense so far in 2020.

With Davidson coming off of the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons have only defensive end John Cominsky listed under that designation.

