Falcons activate Marlon Davidson from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
RELATED CONTENT
Davidson, 22, has played in just three games this season due to a knee injury at the start of the season and then his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta has high hopes that Davidson can develop into a key part of its defensive line group, but he has just four tackles and one pass defense so far in 2020.
With Davidson coming off of the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons have only defensive end John Cominsky listed under that designation.