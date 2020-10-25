Julio Jones reacts to trade rumors: I know what I mean to this team

Following Atlanta's 23-22 loss to Detroit on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Julio Jones was asked a question submitted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he wanted to be traded with the deadline coming up on Nov. 3. Jones' response was short and to the point:

"No," Jones said. "I play football. I know who I am, I know what I got going on. I know what I mean to this team."

The question comes after several reports that questioned if the Falcons would be looking to shop some of their top players with a record of 1-6. Falcons president and CEO, Rich McKay, addressed this question in a recent interview with the NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

"We have a good football team," McKay said. "We have a lot of good football players, some of which are very good football players. Don't look for us to be trading those football players, we won't be calling teams about that. Do we anticipate anything? We really don't. It's not our mindset, our mindset is to try win football games. To win them this year and next year."

Jones has caught 31 passes for 447 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season. The 31-year-old holds two franchise records for the Falcons: Receptions (828) and yards (12,572).