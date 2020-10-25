Falcons lose in final seconds to Lions

A big play from Stafford and receiver Danny Amendola picked up 36 yards on Detroit's next drive, and a roughing the passer penalty gave the Lions an additional 12 yards to quickly move them to Atlanta's 11-yard line. Detroit then moved down to the 3-yard line and opted to go for it on fourth down. For the second time in as many weeks, however, the Falcons defense stood tall with their backs to the end zone and denied their opponent.

Safety Keanu Neal had his best game of the season for Atlanta on Sunday. Neal led the team with 11 tackles, and he also recorded one sack and two tackles for a loss. Linebacker Deion Jones had the other sack of the afternoon for Atlanta and finished with four tackles, including two for a loss.

Taking over at their 2-yard line, the Falcons marched 98 yards to take the lead with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Calvin Ridley. Ridley got the drive started with an acrobatic catch on third-and-7 to pick up 27 yards and put the Falcons in motion.

Trailing 14-7 with just 29 seconds remaining in the first half, the Lions covered 48 yards in 26 seconds to set up a 50-yard field goal for Matt Prater. A good kick by Prater cut into the Falcons' lead and made the score 14-10 heading into halftime.

Atlanta finished the day with 388 total yards of offense and converted 50 percent of its third-down attempts. Ryan completed 73.8 percent of his passes for 338 yards and a touchdown. Julio Jones caught eight passes for 97 yards, and Ridley chipped in with five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. On National Tight Ends Day, Hurst had one of his best showings, catching six passes for 68 yards. Gurley led the way on the ground with 23 carries for 63 yards and two scores.

Detroit tacked on another field goal on its opening possession of the second half, cutting their deficit to just one point on a 51-yard kick by Prater.