Presented by

Falcons 2021 season will come down to final five games  

May 13, 2021 at 10:50 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons are hoping they'll be competing for a playoff spot on in the 2021 season and the final five-game stretch will likely decide the fate of their season.

With three of their final five games on the road, including a trip to Buffalo in early January that will likely be the coldest climate the Falcons will play in all year, the final games could present a challenge.

RELATED CONTENT

One of the road trips in these five games is a cross-country trip to play the San Francisco 49ers, a team that is very much expected to make a postseason run with Kyle Shanahan as head coach. Closing out the season with a home game at the New Orleans Saints could be a pivotal game in the NFC South race. The Saints have dominated the NFC South for the last three seasons.

Seven NFC teams can make the playoffs and with the Buccaneers returning all 22 of their starters, the Saints and Panthers making offseason changes at the quarterback position, the NFC South will be an intriguing division to watch and the Falcons have two division games to close out the season.

Fans react to an Atlanta Falcons touchdown during the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 Atlanta Falcons Tickets

Click below to learn more about 2021 Season Tickets and find your seat today!

Learn More

Related Content

news

Falcons enter 2021 season with the NFL's third-easiest schedule 

The Falcons have the third-easiest schedule in the NFL 
news

Falcons bye week comes before tough five-game stretch 

The Falcons will have their bye week following the trip to London before a tough five-game stretch
news

Falcons to appear in one prime-time game vs. Patriots 

The Falcons will host the Patriots on Thursday Night Football 
news

2021 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

London matchup against the Jets in week 5, Patriots visit Atlanta for primetime matchup Nov. 18

Top News

2021 Atlanta Falcons Schedule | On a journey to find dubs

Falcons 2021 season will come down to final five games  

2021 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

Falcons to appear in one prime-time game vs. Patriots 

Advertising