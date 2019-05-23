Early Bird Report: Nate Burleson ranks Julio Jones among the receivers with the very best hands

The Ringer: The NFL most underrated units

The Falcons addressed no other position this offseason to the level that they addressed their offensive line. Not only did the Falcons use two first-round picks on guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary, but they also added four offensive linemen in free agency.

That influx should allow the Falcons to find a few guys to fit around left tackle Jake Matthews and center Alex Mack, and the team did sign right tackle Ty Sambrialo to a three-year deal this offseason as well.

Given the unit's struggles in 2018, when they allowed 42 sacks and played a role in the Falcons averaging less than 100 yards on the ground, it might be a surprise that The Ringer's Danny Kelly has Atlanta's offensive line on his list of the seven most underrated units in the league.

"Training camp battles still must play out, but the team's looking at a starting lineup that includes Jake Matthews at left tackle, [James] Carpenter at left guard, Alex Mack at center, and Lindstrom and McGary at right guard and tackle," Kelly writes. "That group still has much to prove—especially on the right side, as Lindstrom and McGary will be under pressure to hit the ground running. But that unit also might have more potential than any starting five we've seen in Atlanta for years."

To see the other six units that Kelly believes is underrated, click here.

ESPN: Barnwell's to-do list for all 16 NFC teams

After addressing many of their primary needs in free agency and the draft, what remains on the Falcons' to-do list for the rest of the offseason? While we don't know exactly what is on the team's list, ESPN's Bill Barnwell has a few items of his own that he believes Atlanta should address.

Barnwell's suggestions aren't off the mark, because they mostly fall in line with things the Falcons have said are priorities. He thinks Atlanta's more important remaining three moves this offseason are negotiating long-term extensions with Grady Jarrett, Julio Jones and Deion Jones.

"Jarrett doesn't have the sort of pass-rushing production we've seen from interior disruptors like Aaron Donald, so he can't expect to get that sort of deal," Barnwell writes. "The closest comparison might be someone like Kawann Short, who signed a five-year, $80 million deal after being franchised by the Panthers in 2017. The cap has risen by 12.7 percent since then, so Jarrett might very well ask for five years and a hair over $90 million for his own deal."

The Falcons have stated that reaching an agreement on extensions with Jarrett and Julio Jones is their top priorities for this offseason, and Deion Jones has become one of the best off-ball linebackers in the league.