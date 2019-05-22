Falcons' Steven Means suffers season-ending injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that defensive end Steven Means will miss the 2019 season after suffering an Achilles injury.
Means, 28, was signed by the Falcons early in the 2018 season after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles following training camp. Means played in eight games during his first season with Atlanta and made four starts; he registered 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.
Originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Means has played for four teams during his five-year career and recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.