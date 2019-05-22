Dirk Koetter on Falcons' roster: 'We can't ever complain about not having talent'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – When Dirk Koetter was Atlanta's offensive coordinator from 2012-14, he certainly had some talent to work with.

Fast-forward five years to 2019 and he has even more.

Matt Ryan. Julio Jones. Calvin Ridley. Mohamed Sanu. Devonta Freeman. Austin Hooper. Alex Mack. Jake Matthews. Oh, and two 2019 first-round picks – Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary.

You get the picture, right?

Back for his second stint as offensive coordinator for the Falcons, Koetter acknowledged the level of talent he has to utilize this time around.

"Top-notch," Koetter said Wednesday. "We can't ever complain about not having talent."

Koetter will be tasked with getting the offense consistently performing at a high level once again. Atlanta's passing game has been hard to stop for years now with the weapons Ryan has on the outside, now it's about improving Ryan's protection and getting the run game back on track.

The Falcons averaged 98.3 yards per game on the ground which was 27th in the league last season. However, they had the fourth-best passing attack, averaging 290.8 yards per game in the air.