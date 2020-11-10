Early Bird Report: Julio Jones's leadership apparent in win

Judging NFL Week 9 overreactions

Since assuming the role of interim head coach, Morris has led the Falcons to a 3-1 record with the lone loss coming on a literal last-second touchdown against the Detroit Lions. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said if Morris went 11-0 he'd get a very serious look, and while a perfect record is now out of the question, he may still be working his way into the running. In the opinion of ESPN's Dan Graziano, it's not an overreaction to think Morris might be Atlanta's head coach next season.

"Moving Morris to the offensive side of the ball for three years from 2016 to 2018 was a developmental move designed to broaden him and help prepare him if he should ever get the chance at another head-coach job," Graziano writes. "The Falcons believe they've developed Morris as a coaching prospect.

"It's not going to be easy -- Atlanta has a bye next week, and then six of its remaining seven games are against teams that currently have winning records, including one against the Chiefs and two each against the Saints and Buccaneers. But if their second half goes well, Morris should and will absolutely be a serious candidate to keep the job full-time."

Morris, Ryan lead resurgent Falcons to another win

It wasn't just the defense that looked sharp on Sunday. Matt Ryan had perhaps his best game of the season, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception against the Broncos. He accomplished that without Calvin Ridley, who missed the game due to a foot injury. ESPN's Tim McManus discussed Ryan's play in greater detail after the action.