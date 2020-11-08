Todd Gurley tips hat to Matt Ryan, Falcons' young receivers in win over Broncos 

Todd Gurley praises the performance of Matt Ryan and Atlanta's wide receivers in the win over the Broncos

Nov 08, 2020 at 06:11 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) were without Calvin Ridley on Sunday in their 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos (3-5) and didn't seem to miss a beat offensively.

That's in large part due to play of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Olamide Zaccheaus and Brandon Powell who all contributed significantly to the win. Ryan threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his three touchdown passes were to players who had yet to score a touchdown this season: Zaccheaus and Powell.

yan's first score of the day came when he hit Zaccheaus deep down the field on a 51-yard play. Zaccheaus has developed into a player who's capable of creating explosive passing plays for Atlanta's offense in the last two years. Zaccheaus finished the game with four catches for 103 yards.

Next up to score for the Falcons was Powell when Ryan made his best throw of the day for a nine-yard touchdown play to put the Falcons up 17-3 in the second quarter. Powell also went undrafted in 2018 and this was his first career touchdown. The Falcons went into halftime leading 20-3. Ryan's third score of the game when he found a wide-open Jones in for a 21-yard play.

Zaccheaus and Powell stepped up in place of Ridley and earned the respect of running back Todd Gurley who saw the work they put in all week during practice.  

"They did a great job," Gurley said. "The offense did a great job; those two touchdowns came on third down. You take those two touchdowns away, that's a close ball game. Credit to Matt for staying in there and slinging it and those guys coming in and stepping up and playing big. Shout out to those guys, you have to give credit. Those guys have been working hard every day in practice."

Over Ryan's 13-year career, he's played with a lot of talented wide receivers and he believes the unit he has now is just as good as any one he's ever played with.

And considering those groups have produced some of the franchise's best players over the last decade, that's quite the complement to this unit.

"I love our group; I think it's a group of guys that works extremely hard," Ryan said.

"They are all talented, they are all tough. It's a really good group, I've been lucky throughout my career to play with some great players and this group is right up there with them."

Game Photos | Broncos vs. Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos with top photos from Week 9.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles during warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles during warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
A general view of Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from Salute to Service activation in Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from Salute to Service activation in Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris are shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris are shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown before th game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown before th game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown with Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown with Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 carries the TAPS flag before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 carries the TAPS flag before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 takes the field before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 takes the field before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates with running back Qadree Ollison #30 touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates with running back Qadree Ollison #30 touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 receives the ball to make a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 receives the ball to make a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 receives the ball to make a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 receives the ball to make a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 gestures during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 gestures during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with running back Todd Gurley #21after receiving the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with running back Todd Gurley #21after receiving the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates making a sack during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates making a sack during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a sack by linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a sack by linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons special teams defend during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons special teams defend during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 breaks up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 breaks up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates with defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates with defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and running back Todd Gurley #21 celebrate after Todd Gurley scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and running back Todd Gurley #21 celebrate after Todd Gurley scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 and defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 celebrate after Ricardo Allen makes an interception against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 and defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 celebrate after Ricardo Allen makes an interception against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 is shown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 is shown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Russell Gage is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and Denver Broncos defensive back Kevin Toliver #26 shake hands after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and Denver Broncos defensive back Kevin Toliver #26 shake hands after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

