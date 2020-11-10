Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers hold on (barely) as Bills, Dolphins, Falcons surge

Saints rise, but the Buccaneers and Panthers take a tumble

Nov 10, 2020
Matthew Tabeek

Beatable. That's the one word that comes to mind when thinking about this past week in the National Football League.

Every single team in this league is beatable.

Now, I'm fully aware of the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers, the No. 1 team atop these Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings for the fourth straight week, have yet to lose a game. But if we're being totally honest here, the Steelers were lucky to get out of Texas with a win Sunday after facing a decimated Dallas Cowboys team that was starting its fourth different quarterback of the season.

And it wasn't just the Steelers.

The Kansas City Chiefs almost fell to the Carolina Panthers. The big, bad Tampa Bay Buccaneers were demolished by the New Orleans Saints. The Seattle Seahawks looked very vulnerable in losing to the Buffalo Bills. And even the up-and-coming Arizona Cardinals lost ... to another up-and-coming team, the Miami Dolphins.

Yes, the good teams find ways to win, and the bad teams find ways to lose. Say hello to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and the Washington Football Team.

But that's what you want, right? A chance for your team to win on any given Sunday. And that's good news for teams like the Atlanta Falcons, a team that's trying to dig out of an 0-5 hole to start the season. The Falcons, now 3-6, are going to need every chance they can get to right the ship.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 10 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(8-0)
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
The really good teams know how to win the really ugly games.
(8-1)
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
They took the Panthers best punch, and then they put ’em away.
(6-2)
3
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
They blanked the Colts in the second half. Nice road win for them.
(7-2)
4
4
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Big, big win for them. They’re good and I still think they’ll win the East.
(6-2)
5
4
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Well, the NFC South still goes through the New Orleans. That’s pretty clear.
(6-3)
6
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
They were put in their place. Questions now is, how will they respond?
(6-2)
7
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
So much for that NFC title game rematch vs. the 49ers. Too easy.
(5-3)
8
2
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
They’re young and fun to watch. So is the team they lost to on Sunday.
(6-2)
9
6
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Russell Wilson can only take them so far. They need a pass rush. Badly.
(6-2)
10
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
They’re not flashy, just workmanlike. They got the job done vs. the Bears.
(5-3)
11
3
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Here we are, halfway through the season, and the Raid-uhs are 5-3. Nice.
(5-3)
12
4
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
People questioned if it was too soon for Tua Time. Not a chance. Kid is electric.
(5-3)
13
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
They’re coming off a bye and it’s a good thing: Seahawks are coming to town.
(5-3)
14
3
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Tough loss to the Ravens, but an even bigger one coming up: The rival Titans.
(5-4)
15
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Once again, too little too late for the Bears. They’re average with a nice defense.
(5-3)
16
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Two bye weeks in a row? Wow. I’m kidding, but the Texans are up next.
(4-5)
17
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
I felt like I was watching their practice squad vs. the Packers. Injuries have crushed them.
(3-5)
18
8
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Much, much different team when Dalvin Cook is healthy and the running. Watch out.
(3-5)
19
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
They’re sitting here only because they beat the Falcons and have one less loss.
(3-6)
20
5
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
This team is 3-1 under Raheem Morris and the biggest difference? Swagger and confidence.
(3-6)
21
3
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
They had the defending champs on the ropes and couldn’t get it done. Tough. They’re young.
(3-5)
22
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
They found a way to beat the winless Jets. Congrats. They move up a spot.
(3-4-1)
23
2
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
They’re coming off a bye and I’m not so sure they’ll cruise past the Giants in Jersey.
(2-5-1)
24
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Big, big game on the road vs. the Steelers. Big Ben is hurting. Burrow gives them a chance.
(3-5)
25
5
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
This team knows how to turn it on in the fourth quarter. That’s their problem.
(2-6)
26
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Two young, talented quarterbacks – Herbert vs. Tua – will duke it out in Miami. Should be fun.
(2-7)
27
4
Giants_table
New York Giants
Daniel Jones has won five games as a starter, four vs. Washington. He’s 1-16 vs. everyone else.
(2-6)
28
1
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Not great, Bob.
(2-7)
29
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
They should have beaten the unbeaten Steelers and shot themselves in the foot. Repeatedly.
(1-6)
30
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
They squeaked out a victory over a one-win Jags team. It’s been that kind of year.
(1-7)
31
3
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
They’re heading into Lambeau with a quarterback named Luton. Good luck.
(0-9)
32
Jets_table
New York Jets
I really thought they were going to knock off the Patriots on Monday. What was I thinking?
