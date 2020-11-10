Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers hold on (barely) as Bills, Dolphins, Falcons surge

Beatable. That's the one word that comes to mind when thinking about this past week in the National Football League.

Every single team in this league is beatable.

Now, I'm fully aware of the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers, the No. 1 team atop these Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings for the fourth straight week, have yet to lose a game. But if we're being totally honest here, the Steelers were lucky to get out of Texas with a win Sunday after facing a decimated Dallas Cowboys team that was starting its fourth different quarterback of the season.

And it wasn't just the Steelers.

The Kansas City Chiefs almost fell to the Carolina Panthers. The big, bad Tampa Bay Buccaneers were demolished by the New Orleans Saints. The Seattle Seahawks looked very vulnerable in losing to the Buffalo Bills. And even the up-and-coming Arizona Cardinals lost ... to another up-and-coming team, the Miami Dolphins.

Yes, the good teams find ways to win, and the bad teams find ways to lose. Say hello to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and the Washington Football Team.

But that's what you want, right? A chance for your team to win on any given Sunday. And that's good news for teams like the Atlanta Falcons, a team that's trying to dig out of an 0-5 hole to start the season. The Falcons, now 3-6, are going to need every chance they can get to right the ship.