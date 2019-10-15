Early Bird Report: Falcons defense working to limit explosive plays

There have been a number of problems that have plagued the Falcons' defense through the first six games of the 2019 season. One of the biggest issues the team has faced is an inability to stop opposing offenses from hitting explosive plays.

As Atlanta seeks to turn things around quickly, it is focused on limiting those chunk plays and forcing teams to meticulously drive their way down the field.

"For sure, the explosive plays are the things 100 percent jamming us up," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Monday. "As I was referring to, you do it well 8-of-10 times, and if you don't have it nailed the whole time, that's where it gets difficult.

"A contested catch if they earn them, whether it is in man-to-man or zone, you definitely can live with those. Not the ones that are self-inflicted. That's part of the things we've been talking about. I thought the tackling was better. But at the end of the day, not having the explosive plays, where obviously the scoring goes way up when you have an explosive."

D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote more about the Falcons seeking to limit the explosive plays in a piece for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which you can read here.

Here are some other articles for Falcons fans to check out today:

ESPN: Bryant missed XP is Falcons' season in nutshell

The Falcons dropped another game in heartbreaking fashion, losing to the Arizona Cardinals 34-33 on Sunday. Atlanta's loss drops it to 1-5, and the road ahead doesn't get much easier with the Rams and Seahawks coming to town before the bye week.

Although the final result is ultimately all that matters, there were at least some positive trends that emerged. Not only did Austin Hooper continue to emerge as one of the league's best tight ends this season but running back Devonta Freeman had his most productive game of the year.

Freeman carried the ball 19 times for 88 yards, and he caught three passes for 30 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Sunday. ESPN's Vaughn McClure wrote about Atlanta's loss after the game, and he included a bit about Freeman's excellent afternoon.

"You have to buy Freeman having a big game with 19 carries for 88 yards on the ground and two touchdown receptions," McClure writes. "Freeman had 22 touches after offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter promised to get him more involved. Freeman made some nice cuts and showed his great vision. It's too bad the season might not be salvageable even if he gets his groove back."

To read the rest of McClure's piece on the game, click here.

AJC: Falcons go to desert and find new way to lose

This season has tested the Falcons' resolve more than perhaps any in recent memory. Each week a new issue seems to creep to the forefront, and although Atlanta has enough talent to look formidable in stretches, the outcomes speak for themselves. On a weekend when the Georgia sports curse reared its ugly head, the Falcons were not immune.

"The Falcons have tried everything to break the cycle of losing. And now, even a week in the desert seemed to do them little good," Steve Hummer wrote for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

"This is a restorative place, they say. But nothing — not the dry climate, not the drastic change of scenery, not even the kind of bonding that men can only do in the comfort of the concierge lounge — could fix one chronically blighted team and its suspect defense."

To read the rest of Hummer's piece, click here.

NFL.com: What we learned from Sunday's games

As has been the case in a few of the Falcons' five losses this season, Atlanta's offense proved worthy of recognition. Matt Ryan was simply lights out against the Cardinals, throwing just six incompletions and passing for 356 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons' run game got back on track and the offense did enough to rally back from a big first-half deficit. NFL.com's Michael Baca wrote about Sunday's game, mentioning both offenses enjoyed stellar afternoons.

"On the other hand, the Cardinals defense wasn't exactly stellar and they competed with the Falcons for Rosenthal's bottom spot. Atlanta (1-5) bested the Cardinals in virtually every offensive stat aside from the score (total yards, first downs, red-zone appearances, time of possession)," Baca writes. "Matt Ryan threw for 356 yards (30-for-36) and four touchdowns, while TE Austin Hooper (117 yards), who caught one of those TDs, and Julio Jones (108) led Falcons receivers with eight catches apiece. In a losing effort, all the offensive success may seem like a waste for the Falcons, but if there was anything to look forward to in Atlanta, it was the play of RB Devonta Freeman. Coming off an injury-laden season a year ago, Freeman returned to form. He match his season-high total for rushing with 88 yards on 19 attempts and caught two TD passes out of the backfield for his first multi-TD game since Week 2 of the 2017 season. But this wasn't a measure based solely off his numbers. Freeman ran with serious intent and wasn't afraid to stick his foot in the ground and lower his shoulder for the extra yards. It may have been a forgetful day for Falcons fans, but certainly they were happy to see the Freeman they've known and loved."