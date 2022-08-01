Camp Report: Tyler Allgeier on 'getting in the best shape of his life,' updates on Deion Jones, Bryan Edwards

Tyler Allgeier was asked what his goal of the offseason was. Not the offseason that included the draft, rookie minicamp and OTAs. The offseason of the last five or six weeks, when the facility in Flowery Branch was empty throughout the month of July, when players and coaches were scattered across the country.

While some used that time for a quick, pre-camp vacation, Allgeier's off-time was a bit more mundane, but not any less important.

RELATED CONTENT:

He was - as he relayed - trying to get in the best shape of his life. And those are his words, not mine. My words are that it shows.

Though we won't know too much about the running back rotation until we get to the truly live action of a preseason game, Allgeier looks the part as he runs alongside veterans like Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams.

The Atlanta backfield is crowded at the current moment. Along with the three players previously listed, include Qadree Ollison, Avery Williams and Caleb Huntley to the rotation, too. How any combination of these players fit into the 53-man roster is still to be decided, but Allgeier is working to make his presence noticeable, and productive. That began over the routine of the last five weeks before training camp even began.

"I was getting into the best shape of my life. Shoot," Allgeier said of that time. "That, and studying the playbook, really. It was just doing that day in and day out, because the faster you learn the playbook the faster you'll be on the field."

That final sentence is important, because Arthur Smith has never been one to care about seniority. The best players will play. Period. Allgeier said Smith made that clear to everyone on the very first day of camp.

As a rookie, Allgeier took that to heart because he has a chance in Atlanta to be a significant part of the run game for the Falcons, even as early as his first year in the league. We all know how important Patterson is to this offensive system, but how does Allgeier fit into the plan of helping to lighten Patterson's load in 2022? He wants to be that guy to help do so.

But Allgeier isn't the only one, and he feels the intensity of other players wanting to be that guy, too. He said it's pretty obvious they're all competing for the job. It should be obvious because at the end of the day, that's what Smith wants at every position, not just the running backs.