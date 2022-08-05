Camp Report: Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji shine in pass rush

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The pass rush swarmed Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder multiple times during Friday's open practice, forcing them to make incomplete passes majority of the time. Arnold Ebiketie and Ade Ogundeji were major factors in forcing defensive pressure, showing quickness and strength off both edges.

"I think this offseason we did a good job of trying to work together. When we have the right group of guys going and rushing together that what comes out and gets sacks. Today, we had everybody working on their lanes, working on their pass rush lanes," Ogundeji said after practice. "If one guy wins and the rest of the three are not working, (the quarterback) can step up into the pocket and run. When all four guys are rushing? He has nowhere to step up. I think it's a collection of the group going to rush.

"We know what our skillsets are. We know what each person can do, what the other person can't do. Things like that. That's a big 'why,' too."

Coach Arthur Smith said, "it's been refreshing to watch that front seven play." As Dean Pees emphasized shifting the culture around this defensive, the front line has continuously shown promise early in training camp. The chemistry amongst this unit is clear as you see all the guys meshing collectively, knowing each other's strengths and weakness, and feeding off each other at the right times.

"Guys are playing aggressive, coming downhill. It's physical with a lot of good competition, especially inside and the inside linebackers, so I've been pleased with the front seven," Smith said.