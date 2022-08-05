Presented by

Camp Report: Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji shine in pass rush

Ashton Edmonds breaks down Friday's practice, highlighting an interesting day for pass rush... and Feleipe Franks. 

Aug 05, 2022 at 04:25 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The pass rush swarmed Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder multiple times during Friday's open practice, forcing them to make incomplete passes majority of the time. Arnold Ebiketie and Ade Ogundeji were major factors in forcing defensive pressure, showing quickness and strength off both edges.

"I think this offseason we did a good job of trying to work together. When we have the right group of guys going and rushing together that what comes out and gets sacks. Today, we had everybody working on their lanes, working on their pass rush lanes," Ogundeji said after practice. "If one guy wins and the rest of the three are not working, (the quarterback) can step up into the pocket and run. When all four guys are rushing? He has nowhere to step up. I think it's a collection of the group going to rush.

RELATED CONTENT:

"We know what our skillsets are. We know what each person can do, what the other person can't do. Things like that. That's a big 'why,' too."

Coach Arthur Smith said, "it's been refreshing to watch that front seven play." As Dean Pees emphasized shifting the culture around this defensive, the front line has continuously shown promise early in training camp. The chemistry amongst this unit is clear as you see all the guys meshing collectively, knowing each other's strengths and weakness, and feeding off each other at the right times.

"Guys are playing aggressive, coming downhill. It's physical with a lot of good competition, especially inside and the inside linebackers, so I've been pleased with the front seven," Smith said.

Along with the front seven, the entire defense looked solid on Friday. The secondary played relatively tight coverage, not allowing any deep passes to be made. As the defense continues to build a rapport amongst each other, keeping this momentum will be key as the first preseason game nears next Sunday.

AF_20220513_practice_SL1_4330
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Friday standouts

Feleipe Franks was a main standout in Friday's open practice. He rotated between tight end and quarterback in one-on-ones and made two back-to-back catches, showing off his athleticism and height against defenders. He spent the last four minutes of the drill playing quarterback completing 2-of-4 passes. He was consistent and looked comfortable at the tight end position during 7-on-7s.

Kyle Pitts continues to show his versatility during drills and 7-on-7s. Improving on the hand swipe to shake off defenders has been something Pitts homes in on, which has been noticeable in each of his matchups. He snagged a lot of catches during 7-on-7.

Arnold Ebiketie looked quick today off the left edge. He was in the backfield almost every play pressuring Mariota to force throws. His presence in the pass rush will be needed this season as that continues to be a focal point.

AF_20220805_TrainingCamp_SL2_3131 16x9
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

News, notes, observations from practice

Isaiah Oliver practiced on the first-team field during an early 11-on-11 period, and looked relatively comfortable in the secondary. This is the first time during this training camp that he's moved from working with the second-team to sticking with the first-team more often. Parker Hesse ran with the ones at times on Friday and had a ton of reps at tight end.

I think it's pretty clear who will be at the left guard position with Elijah Wilkinson practicing with the first team in Friday's practice yet again. Arthur Smith said on Friday that Jalen Mayfield is dealing with a lower back issue that they are working to "calm down." Mayfield and Wilkinson are currently competing for the starting left guard position. Mayfield did not practice on Friday.

Drew Dalman lined up as first team center over Matt Hennessy, continuing the rotation at center. As Smith mentioned in Tuesday's press conference, he's looking for a someone who can show command on the front line, which will be the determining factor deciding on who the starting center will be come Week 1.

Bryan Edwards is still practicing with a yellow jersey, but he was back in the first team lineup getting in a few reps with the offense.

Drake London vs. A.J. Terrell: This is always a fan favorite matchup. London sprinted off the line of scrimmage which looked like a flat straight to end zone before making a quick cut to the right, where Terrell caught back up and deflected the pass. Great offense but better defense by Terrell.

Kyle Pitts vs. Jaylinn Hawkins: This was a pretty scrappy matchup. Hawkins pressed Pitts off the line of scrimmage using his strength to slow him down which resulted in an incomplete pass.

2022 AT&T Training Camp: Turning Up the Heat

The temperatures are rising up, and so are we!

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 autographs a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 29

Detail view as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 autographs a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 plays with his daughter during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 29

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 plays with his daughter during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A fan watches as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 29

A fan watches as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 29

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 29

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 and linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 and linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tyshaun James #85 puts on a yellow helmet cover during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tyshaun James #85 puts on a yellow helmet cover during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 29

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 29

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 sets up to make a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 sets up to make a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of shadows on the ground as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 29

View of shadows on the ground as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs the ball as free safety Dean Marlowe #21 defends during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs the ball as free safety Dean Marlowe #21 defends during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tyshaun James #85 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tyshaun James #85 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the cleat as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 29

Detail view of the cleat as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate #19 runs the ball as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 defends during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate #19 runs the ball as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 defends during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 29

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs the ball as cornerback Matt Hankins #43 and defensive back Dee Alford #37 defend during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs the ball as cornerback Matt Hankins #43 and defensive back Dee Alford #37 defend during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 29

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith greets Flag Football team members during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 29

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith greets Flag Football team members during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs the ball as safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 defends during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs the ball as safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 defends during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 douses himself with water during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 douses himself with water during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Ade Ogundeji 'quietly' coming into his own on Falcons defense

Ted Monachino once said the plan for Ogundeji was to be the "bell cow" of the outside linebacker position. It feels as though that day has come.

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts potential, position battles outside O-line, early impressions of DeAngelo Malone and Troy Andersen

You questions get answers in this Friday mailbag

news

'The will to get it done': How Arnold Ebiketie found his way to football, then to the NFL

Standout seasons at Temple and Penn State put Cameroon native in position to be an NFL Draft pick

news

Grady Jarrett on helping Dean Pees, Falcons change defensive culture

Veteran is heavily invested in turning team around after signing contract extension through 2025

news

Camp report: Drake London says speed of game slowing down 'day by day,' Roddy White, Deion Jones and more

Derrick Tangelo, Qadree Ollison among unheralded Wednesday practice standouts

news

Avery Williams talks transition to running back, football intelligence and special teams prowess

It may be easy to forget why the Falcons value Williams within the context of his transition, but you shouldn't. Williams will continue to make his mark as a special teams player.

news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett and losses on the defensive line, Calvin Ridley, Dean Pees' defense and more

We also discuss what Falcons think about 2022 expectations and recent practice scuffles (here's a hint: not much) in this Wednesday mailbag

news

What Qadree Ollison worked on this offseason to improve his physical rushing style

Fourth-year veteran battling for spot in Falcons rushing attack

news

Camp Report: Bryan Edwards return, Casey Hayward's interception, center rotation spotlight

Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman have been rotating first-team reps every single day of camp this year. What is Arthur Smith looking for? He explains.

news

Falcons DL Vincent Taylor suffers ruptured Achilles' tendon

Veteran defensive tackle signed a one-year deal with Falcons in free agency

news

Marcus Mariota on how Kyle Pitts 'makes it easy on us' running routes

Second-year tight end emphasized that area of his game this offseason

Top News

Camp Report: Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji shine in pass rush

2022 AT&T Training Camp: Turning Up the Heat

Ade Ogundeji 'quietly' coming into his own on Falcons defense

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts potential, position battles outside O-line, early impressions of DeAngelo Malone and Troy Andersen

Advertising