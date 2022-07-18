Bair Mail: On Lorenzo Carter, Bryan Edwards and 2023 NFL Draft quarterback options

The Tori Takeovers are over. It's time for Bair Mail to officially be back.

First of all, thanks to Tori McElhaney for steering the ship when I spent the last week-plus in lounging in Key West, with a fearless six-year-old pushing me to swim farther into the deep.

What can I say: Jackson is a hard charger. He's afraid of nothing.

He parasailed. He paddle-boarded on his own. He snorkeled and didn't panic when we saw a shark in the wide-open ocean. He's a rare kind of adventurer, and I love that about him.

He also knows a ton about the Falcons – Kyle Pitts is his favorite – and is as excited as heck about a training camp that's roughly a week away. Let's get to your questions about what's to come in this Monday mailbag:

Krepton from Savannah, Ga.

Awesome job on keeping all us bored falcons fans entertained thru the offseason! This might be the most exciting training camp/ preseason we have had in a while. With all the new additions, plus some existing depth players do you think will turn some heads? Also early predictions, who gets crowned champ of training camp/ preseason? Really bored these days!!

Bair: I think everyone is tired of me saying Lorenzo Carter is going to be this year's breakout candidate. I know Tori is. I won't stop talking about the UGA alum on Falcons Final Whistle and in our text chain. Oh, and I never let her write about him, mostly because I insist on signing his praises.

Well, let's say it again, with a bold prediction: Lorenzo Carter is going to kick serious ass this year. To the tune of 10 sacks. That's me sticking my neck way out there. I know that's a lot. I don't know. I just think he's a physical freak who hasn't realized his full potential. This Falcons scheme will extract it.