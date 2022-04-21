Bair Mail: On Deebo Samuel, Grady Jarrett, Jordan Davis to Falcons and more

Payton M. from Atlanta, Ga.

Seeing reports that Deebo Samuel wants the 49ers to trade him. Should the Falcons make a run at him?

Bair: Deebo Samuel is a fascinating player to watch. He's a tough, fearless tackle breaker. Should the Falcons pick up the phone and see what it might take to pry the All-Pro away from Bay? Absolutely. My guess: At least a dozen other teams could do the same.

He’s that impactful. While some reports suggest he didn't love his role as a hybrid receiver/running back, head coach Arthur Smith is creative enough to carve out a role that accentuates his talents and keeps him happy.

An offense featuring versatile talents in Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Samuel would be tough to defend, especially with Marcus Mariota's mobility in play. The Falcons offense would receive an instant upgrade and be pretty entertaining with that quartet.

Would I give up No. 8 overall to make the deal, and then pay Samuel a heavy sum? I would not. But I'd consider a package of Day 2 picks for Samuel, though, and his injury history wouldn't scare me away from signing him to a big extension. The Falcons have plenty of cap space next year and beyond to make big deals work, and have shown a willingness this offseason to go big.

This is an instance where they certainly should explore the prospect, even if it deviates slightly from the roster improvement road mapped out. I've seen Samuel play live several times while in the Bay Area. He's a special player.

Since we're talking blockbuster trades here, I'd also look hard at whether the Falcons could wrestle A.J. Brown free from Tennessee. He and Smith obviously work well together and have ben trade partners in the past. While paying top talent on a rookie contract is ideal, there's a trend toward trading draft assets for established players. The Falcons have the capital to make those moves, especially for guys in their mid-20s.

Would Brown make the Falcons an instant contender? Probably not. Samuel? Tough to tell. I think he who would thrive under Smith in 2022 and over a long haul, and is worth the heavy freight.