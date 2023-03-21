2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1, then Bryce Young; Falcons take best cornerback on the board

So I mocked Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson to the Falcons at No. 8 overall and got killed for it. Can't say I was surprised by the volume or vitriol, even when folks swore they'd never read a story I wrote ever again.
Over a mock draft.
A few notes on that. I have to do 10 of these mocks before the NFL Draft itself, and I set up a new scenario each time. They become thought exercises more than hardcore bold predictions. I don't see the Falcons taking a quarterback at No. 8, but Richardson just slayed at the NFL Scouting Combine and was a hot name who could well fit into the top 10. The Falcons could develop him over time, my logic suggested, if they wanted to go that route. Now I said that in a market that watches tons of SEC football and saw obvious flaws in Richardson's game. Don't forget that drafting is less about what they've done and more about projecting what's possible in the future. Richardson could be high risk, high reward.
That's the logic for that particular scenario. It was just a scenario, one that I knew would irk some. That was and is okay with me. Haven't we all lit a match just to watch it burn? Yeah, me too. That probably had something to do with the pick, too.
Now we're on to another one, which you'll probably like a lot more. It factors in the remaining needs after early stages of free agency and the options available with a new draft order following the Panthers trade up to the No. 1 slot. I still think four quarterbacks go in the top 10, though. I'm sticking by that.
So, with all that said, let's get to it. My fourth mock starts...right...now:
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, TE
Analysis: Stroud is so accurate. He can make most every throw. He works hard. Seems like a great pairing with Frank Reich. Instead of getting QB leftovers, the Panthers trade up to get the pick of the litter.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Analysis: Texans still get an elite prospect, even with a quarterback going at the top. Might even be the one they wanted all along.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
Analysis: Anderson's the top defender in this draft class. Only fitting he's the first non-quarterback off the board.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
Analysis: Indy is bummed about the Panthers big move. Leaves them with the No. 3 signal caller instead of the second. They go with traits here, hoping to develop Levis into a productive pro.
Via Denver
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
Analysis: Big. Powerful. Productive. Tenacious. Wilson might be the best edge rusher in this class.
via L.A. Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
Analysis: Myles Murphy is dropping on some big boards and mocks, but that's because he hasn't tested yet. When he does, he'll rise right back up.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge
Analysis: Silver and Black has Jimmy G for as many as three years. Plenty of time for Josh McDaniels to develop the raw, yet super talented passer.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
Analysis: This is a near ideal situation. The Falcons get their pick of this cornerback class. I believe Gonzalez would be the pick because he has ideal size, speed and technical savvy. That will pair Gonzalez and A.J. Terrell on the outside for years to come, with Jessie Bates and Richie Grant in the back. That has potential to be a top-tier secondary.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, OL
Analysis: The Bears pass on Jalen Carter here and go with a cleaner prospect with real upside, power and versatility.
via Saints
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DB, DL
Analysis: Is this early for a running back? Sure. The Eagles are so close to being a Super Bowl winner they don't care. Pairing Robinson and Jalen Hurts in the backfield will be fun to watch.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, TE
Analysis: If there's one pick I feel like is a stone cold lock, it's this one.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Analysis: Getting someone this talented at 12 makes it a slam dunk. He can play tackle or guard, whatever's best for the Texans and protecting Bryce Young.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, S, QB
Analysis: The Jets have added lots of offense this offseason. It's time to bring in a tone setter on the other side of the ball.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, DB
Analysis: The Patriots need playmakers. Addison is one.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, TE, Edge
Analysis: Packers need to build up their team around Jordan Love. Providing a big, athletic target is the right move here.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OL
Analysis: Will Witherspoon slide this far? Probably not. Washington brass would be doing backflips if he did.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, CB, DL
Analysis: Penn State product won't have to move far to make his NFL debut. This constitutes a near-perfect fit between team and talent.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
Analysis: Lions add a truly complete tight end to help production on the ground and through the air.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, OL
Analysis: Bucs need an offensive tackle, stat. They get a good one at a great value.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
Analysis: The 'Hawks add a dynamic playmaker who can create havoc from the slot. With Baldwin and Metcalf on the outside and Kenneth Walker in the backfield, adding the former Buckeye completes a quality set of skill players.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OL, WR
Analysis: Justin Herbert gets another weapon.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, CB
Analysis: Ravens have a great system for the freak athlete to get after quarterbacks in the NFL.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, WR
Analysis: I don't know which cornerback the Vikings will take, but I'm darn sure they'll take a quarterback.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OT, CB
Analysis: Liked this pick when I made it last time. Jags need help on the inside. The first round isn't a bad place to find it.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OL, DB
Analysis: Giants add strong presence with great traits to play along their defensive front.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, WR, OL
Analysis: The Cowboys like do-everything linebackers. They can move Sanders all over the formation to cover or get after the quarterback.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, LB
Analysis: Ideal option to make up for Tremaine Edmunds' loss in free agency
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, TE
Analysis: Just what the Bengals need. Another playmaker in the pattern. Cincinnati might lead the league in scoring.
via Broncos, through 49ers and Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DL, RB
Analysis: Saints and Derek Carr have the need, the need for speed.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, Edge, DL
Analysis: Eagles stop Jalen Carter's dramatic slide.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, DB
Analysis: It's never a bad time to help protect Pat Mahomes. Especially after losing Orlando Brown.