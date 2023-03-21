2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1, then Bryce Young; Falcons take best cornerback on the board

So I mocked Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson to the Falcons at No. 8 overall and got killed for it. Can't say I was surprised by the volume or vitriol, even when folks swore they'd never read a story I wrote ever again.

Over a mock draft.

A few notes on that. I have to do 10 of these mocks before the NFL Draft itself, and I set up a new scenario each time. They become thought exercises more than hardcore bold predictions. I don't see the Falcons taking a quarterback at No. 8, but Richardson just slayed at the NFL Scouting Combine and was a hot name who could well fit into the top 10. The Falcons could develop him over time, my logic suggested, if they wanted to go that route. Now I said that in a market that watches tons of SEC football and saw obvious flaws in Richardson's game. Don't forget that drafting is less about what they've done and more about projecting what's possible in the future. Richardson could be high risk, high reward.

That's the logic for that particular scenario. It was just a scenario, one that I knew would irk some. That was and is okay with me. Haven't we all lit a match just to watch it burn? Yeah, me too. That probably had something to do with the pick, too.

Now we're on to another one, which you'll probably like a lot more. It factors in the remaining needs after early stages of free agency and the options available with a new draft order following the Panthers trade up to the No. 1 slot. I still think four quarterbacks go in the top 10, though. I'm sticking by that.