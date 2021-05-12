2021 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

The National Football League released the 2021 season schedule today. The Falcons have one primetime game this season on Thursday, Nov. 18 when they host the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football.
Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2021 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game (92.9 FM), with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.
For the second season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club's television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast two of the Falcons preseason games and 15 of the Falcons regular-season games.
Regular Season Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time/Network
|Week 1
|Sun. Sept. 12
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 2
|Sun. Sept. 19
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
|4:05 p.m. | FOX
|Week 3
|Sun. Sept. 26
|at New York Giants
|MetLife Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 4
|Sun. Oct. 3
|vs. Washington Football Team
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 5
|Sun. Oct. 10
|vs. New York Jets (London)
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|9:30 a.m. | NFLN/FOX 5
|Week 6
|BYE
|Week 7
|Sun. Oct. 24
|at Miami Dolphins
|Hard Rock Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 8
|Sun. Oct. 31
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 9
|Sun. Nov. 7
|at New Orleans Saints
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 10
|Sun. Nov. 14
|at Dallas Cowboys
|AT&T Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 11
|Thurs. Nov. 18
|vs. New England Patriots
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|8:20 p.m. | FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Week 12
|Sun. Nov. 28
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|TIAA Bank Field
|1 p.m. | CBS
|Week 13
|Sun. Dec. 5
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 14
|Sun. Dec. 12
|at Carolina Panthers
|Bank of America Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 15
|Sun. Dec. 19
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Levi's Stadium
|1 p.m. | CBS
|Week 16
|Sun. Dec. 26
|vs. Detroit Lions
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 17
|Sun. Jan. 2
|at Buffalo Bills
|Highmark Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
|Week 18
|Sun. Jan. 9
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|1 p.m. | FOX
Preseason Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time/Network
|Week 1
|Fri. Aug. 13
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|7 p.m. | FOX
|Week 2
|Sat. Aug. 21
|at Miami Dolphins
|Hard Rock Stadium
|7 p.m. | FOX
|Week 3
|Sun. Aug. 29
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|8 p.m. | NBC