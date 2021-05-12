Presented by

2021 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

May 12, 2021
by John Deighton, Gaby Moran & Matt Haley
The National Football League released the 2021 season schedule today. The Falcons have one primetime game this season on Thursday, Nov. 18 when they host the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football.

Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2021 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game (92.9 FM), with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.

For the second season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club's television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast two of the Falcons preseason games and 15 of the Falcons regular-season games.

Regular Season Schedule

Table inside Article
Week Date Opponent Location Time/Network
Week 1 Sun. Sept. 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 2 Sun. Sept. 19 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium 4:05 p.m. | FOX
Week 3 Sun. Sept. 26 at New York Giants MetLife Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 4 Sun. Oct. 3 vs. Washington Football Team Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 5 Sun. Oct. 10 vs. New York Jets (London) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 9:30 a.m. | NFLN/FOX 5
Week 6 BYE
Week 7 Sun. Oct. 24 at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 8 Sun. Oct. 31 vs. Carolina Panthers Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 9 Sun. Nov. 7 at New Orleans Saints Mercedes-Benz Superdome 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 10 Sun. Nov. 14 at Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 11 Thurs. Nov. 18 vs. New England Patriots Mercedes-Benz Stadium 8:20 p.m. | FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Week 12 Sun. Nov. 28 at Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 13 Sun. Dec. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 14 Sun. Dec. 12 at Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 15 Sun. Dec. 19 at San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 16 Sun. Dec. 26 vs. Detroit Lions Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 17 Sun. Jan. 2 at Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 18 Sun. Jan. 9 vs. New Orleans Saints Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. | FOX
Preseason Schedule

Table inside Article
Week Date Opponent Location Time/Network
Week 1 Fri. Aug. 13 vs. Tennessee Titans Mercedes-Benz Stadium 7 p.m. | FOX
Week 2 Sat. Aug. 21 at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium 7 p.m. | FOX
Week 3 Sun. Aug. 29 vs. Cleveland Browns Mercedes-Benz Stadium 8 p.m. | NBC

