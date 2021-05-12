Falcons Explained: The NFL Schedule

According to NFL Media Research, at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs that were not in the postseason the year for 31 consecutive seasons. At least two teams have won their divisions the season after missing the playoffs in 17 of the last 18 seasons, including the Falcons in 2010 and 2016. There has also been at least one team to go from "worst-to-first", winning its division the season after finishing in last place in 16 of the last 18 seasons.