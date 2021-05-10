Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 1

Over these four weeks, the Falcons can hold two hours of directed activity as permitted by the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Those two hours generally include a team meeting and smaller position group meetings, all conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams. Players can work out in the weight room at the Flowery Branch training facility under the direction of the strength and conditioning coaches. Players are also allowed to work out on their own on the field but no footballs may be used and no coaches may be on the field with them. We won't get into all the minutiae of the NFL-NFLPA "Post-Elimination COVID-19 Protocols" except to say that player safety is paramount.