Falcons Explained: Rookie Minicamp

May 11, 2021 at 11:28 AM
Matt Haley
Matt Haley

Atlanta Falcons Manager of Football Communications

2021 draft class collection

After a one-year hiatus, Rookie Minicamps return for the 2021 offseason. A key part of the onboarding process for first-year players, rookie minicamp is the first taste of life as a pro for NFL players. The Falcons with bring in the nine players selected in the 2021 draft as well as 20 undrafted free agent (UDFA) players, a maximum of five tryout players, and a maximum of five qualifying veterans from May 14-16.

RELATED CONTENT

The first day will see the rookies go through an onboarding process that includes physicals, equipment fittings, strength and conditioning testing, and nutrition planning. Following that, they'll have their first team meeting with head coach Arthur Smith before shifting into meetings with their position groups and coaches.

The following three days give the rookies a look at what they can expect from a typical day as they transition to football being their full-time jobs. They'll begin their days with a team meeting, in which coach Smith will hit on the goal for the day. After that, they'll break into special teams and position meetings as they prepare to hit the field for the first time.

The rookies will take the field for a 90-minute practice where they will start to put what they've learned in meetings between the white lines. These practices offer the coaches the best opportunity to work with these young players in a one-on-one or small group capacity before many of the teams' veterans come in for OTAs and minicamp.

mykal-walker-TC-2020

It's important to note that these practices are more about evaluation and finding out how the players are absorbing all the information that's being thrown at them over a short amount of time. These aren't going to be full pads practices at full speed like you would see at training camp. The goal is to get the rookies indoctrinated into the system and prepare them for what comes next.

Following practice, the rookies will speak with the media and then begin their recovery before another round of team and position meetings where they'll go over the film from practice and start working through what went well and what needs to be corrected. The rookies will get a chance to go through those corrections and some of what they'll do the next day at a slower pace with a walkthrough to close out their day.

Rookie minicamp is an important part of the offseason program and the 2021 crop of first-year players will undoubtedly benefit from having the opportunity to hit the field and work directly with the coaching staff prior to training camp. We'll leave you with this quote from defensive end John Cominsky from his rookie minicamp experience in 2019 to illustrate the value of minicamp for the rookies.

"I've learned more about football in these three days than the rest of my life combined."

Related Content

news

Falcons Explained: The NFL Schedule

How the NFL Schedule comes together
news

Falcons to host New York Jets in London

Atlanta Falcons will play the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5
news

Falcons set to open season at home vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL season opening matchup has the Eagles return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Desmond Kitchings provides update on where Falcons stand at running back  

Falcons running backs coach Desmond Kitchings provided an update on where Atlanta stands at the running back poistion
news

Falcons release K Elliott Fry

South Carolina product appeared in one game in 2020
news

Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 1

news

NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Inaugural season concludes in Atlanta, hosted by the NAIA, NFL FLAG, Reigning Champs and the Atlanta Falcons
news

NFL announces dates for Falcons' rookie minicamp, offseason schedule 

The NFL announced the dates for rookie minicamp, offseason schedule 
news

Falcons Sign WR Juwan Green

news

Falcons o-line coach names players who will compete for open spots at left guard, center 

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford gives the latest on the Falcons' offensive line 
news

Falcons' 2021 draft class reveal uniform numbers 

Here's what jersey numbers Atlanta's rookie draft class will be wearing  

Top News

Falcons to host New York Jets in London

Falcons set to open season at home vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Dansby Swanson - Atlanta Braves Shortstop joins the mix

Falcons o-line coach names players who will compete for open spots at left guard, center 

Advertising