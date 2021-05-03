Falcons agree to terms with 20 college free agents

The Falcons have agreed to terms with the following 20 college free agent players.
|Position
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|College
|OL
|Jack Batho
|6-8
|285
|South Dakota School of Mines
|DL
|Zac Dawe
|6-4
|271
|Brigham Young
|ILB
|Dorian Etheridge
|6-3
|230
|Louisville
|QB
|Feleipe Franks
|6-7
|234
|Arkansas
|OL
|Bryce Hargrove
|6-4
|310
|Pittsburgh
|RB
|Javian Hawkins
|5-8
|183
|Louisville
|RB
|Caleb Huntley
|5-10
|229
|Ball State
|OLB
|Eli Howard
|6-4
|280
|Texas Tech
|S
|Dwayne Johnson
|6-2
|215
|San Diego State
|OLB
|Kobe Jones
|6-4
|260
|Mississippi State
|CB
|Marcus Murphy
|6-1
|200
|Mississippi State
|OL
|Ryan Neuzil
|6-3
|290
|Appalachian State
|WR
|Antonio Nunn
|5-11
|204
|Buffalo
|S
|JR Pace
|6-1
|210
|Northwestern
|OLB
|Alani Pututau
|6-1
|243
|Adams State
|TE
|John Raine
|6-2
|230
|Northwestern
|OL
|Joe Sculthorpe
|6-3
|307
|North Carolina State
|OL
|Keion Smith
|6-4
|290
|Fayetteville State
|ILB
|Erroll Thompson
|6-1
|239
|Mississippi State
|WR
|Austin Trammell
|5-10
|185
|Rice