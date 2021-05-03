Falcons agree to terms with 20 college free agents

May 03, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Atlanta Falcons Staff
The Falcons have agreed to terms with the following 20 college free agent players.

Position Name Height Weight College
OL Jack Batho 6-8 285 South Dakota School of Mines
DL Zac Dawe 6-4 271 Brigham Young
ILB Dorian Etheridge 6-3 230 Louisville
QB Feleipe Franks 6-7 234 Arkansas
OL Bryce Hargrove 6-4 310 Pittsburgh
RB Javian Hawkins 5-8 183 Louisville
RB Caleb Huntley 5-10 229 Ball State
OLB Eli Howard 6-4 280 Texas Tech
S Dwayne Johnson 6-2 215 San Diego State
OLB Kobe Jones 6-4 260 Mississippi State
CB Marcus Murphy 6-1 200 Mississippi State
OL Ryan Neuzil 6-3 290 Appalachian State
WR Antonio Nunn 5-11 204 Buffalo
S JR Pace 6-1 210 Northwestern
OLB Alani Pututau 6-1 243 Adams State
TE John Raine 6-2 230 Northwestern
OL Joe Sculthorpe 6-3 307 North Carolina State
OL Keion Smith 6-4 290 Fayetteville State
ILB Erroll Thompson 6-1 239 Mississippi State
WR Austin Trammell 5-10 185 Rice

