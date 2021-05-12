Falcons set to open season at home vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The season opener will mark the 33rd time the two teams have met. The Eagles lead the all-time series with a 17-14-1 record. The Falcons have won their last three games against the Eagles at home, including a 24-20 thriller at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2019. Atlanta trailed 20-17 with 2:20 remaining in the game and faced a fourth-and-three from its own 46-yard line. Matt Ryan connected with Julio Jones on a screen pass and after a crucial block from Jake Matthews, Jones raced 54-yards to the end zone to score the go-ahead touchdown.