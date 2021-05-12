Falcons set to open season at home vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons will kick off the 2021 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m. The game can be seen on WAGA-TV Fox 5 Atlanta.
The season opener will mark the 33rd time the two teams have met. The Eagles lead the all-time series with a 17-14-1 record. The Falcons have won their last three games against the Eagles at home, including a 24-20 thriller at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2019. Atlanta trailed 20-17 with 2:20 remaining in the game and faced a fourth-and-three from its own 46-yard line. Matt Ryan connected with Julio Jones on a screen pass and after a crucial block from Jake Matthews, Jones raced 54-yards to the end zone to score the go-ahead touchdown.
The catch-and-run touchdown gave Atlanta a 24-20 but the Eagles managed to work their way down the field to face a game-defining fourth down of their own. With 38 seconds remaining, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz connected with tight end Zach Ertz at the Atlanta 16-yard line, but he was stopped short of the line to gain resulting in a turnover on downs. Matt Ryan would kneel to run out the clock, giving Atlanta a nail-biting victory. The win was the 28th fourth-quarter comeback and the 38th game-winning drive of Ryan's career.
