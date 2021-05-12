Falcons set to open season at home vs. Philadelphia Eagles

May 12, 2021 at 07:56 AM
Matt Haley
Matt Haley

Atlanta Falcons Manager of Football Communications

The Atlanta Falcons will kick off the 2021 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m. The game can be seen on WAGA-TV Fox 5 Atlanta.

The season opener will mark the 33rd time the two teams have met. The Eagles lead the all-time series with a 17-14-1 record. The Falcons have won their last three games against the Eagles at home, including a 24-20 thriller at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2019. Atlanta trailed 20-17 with 2:20 remaining in the game and faced a fourth-and-three from its own 46-yard line. Matt Ryan connected with Julio Jones on a screen pass and after a crucial block from Jake Matthews, Jones raced 54-yards to the end zone to score the go-ahead touchdown.

The catch-and-run touchdown gave Atlanta a 24-20 but the Eagles managed to work their way down the field to face a game-defining fourth down of their own. With 38 seconds remaining, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz connected with tight end Zach Ertz at the Atlanta 16-yard line, but he was stopped short of the line to gain resulting in a turnover on downs. Matt Ryan would kneel to run out the clock, giving Atlanta a nail-biting victory. The win was the 28th fourth-quarter comeback and the 38th game-winning drive of Ryan's career.

Fans react to an Atlanta Falcons touchdown during the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 Atlanta Falcons Tickets

Click below to learn more about 2021 Season Tickets and find your seat today!

Learn More

Download the Falcons app to receive breaking news notifications the moment the schedule is released: https://atlantafalcons.com/app

For more Falcons action follow us across social media platforms:

-Subscribe to our YouTube channel

-Like us on Facebook

-Follow us on Twitter

-Follow us on Instagram

-Follow us on TikTok

Related Content

news

Falcons Explained: The NFL Schedule

How the NFL Schedule comes together
news

Falcons to host New York Jets in London

Atlanta Falcons will play the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5
news

Desmond Kitchings provides update on where Falcons stand at running back  

Falcons running backs coach Desmond Kitchings provided an update on where Atlanta stands at the running back poistion
news

Falcons Explained: Rookie Minicamp

Rookies hit the field for the first time this weekend
news

Falcons release K Elliott Fry

South Carolina product appeared in one game in 2020
news

Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 1

news

NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Inaugural season concludes in Atlanta, hosted by the NAIA, NFL FLAG, Reigning Champs and the Atlanta Falcons
news

NFL announces dates for Falcons' rookie minicamp, offseason schedule 

The NFL announced the dates for rookie minicamp, offseason schedule 
news

Falcons Sign WR Juwan Green

news

Falcons o-line coach names players who will compete for open spots at left guard, center 

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford gives the latest on the Falcons' offensive line 
news

Falcons' 2021 draft class reveal uniform numbers 

Here's what jersey numbers Atlanta's rookie draft class will be wearing  

Top News

Falcons to host New York Jets in London

Falcons set to open season at home vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Dansby Swanson - Atlanta Braves Shortstop joins the mix

Falcons o-line coach names players who will compete for open spots at left guard, center 

Advertising