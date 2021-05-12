Falcons to host New York Jets in London

The Atlanta Falcons will host the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 10 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as part of the NFL's International Series. The game will air at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.
This will mark the second international regular-season game in franchise history, as the Falcons hosted the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium in Week 8 of the 2014 season.
The NFL earlier this year approved a 17-game regular season, with all NFC teams receiving a ninth regular-season road game this season. As a result of the decision, and the announcement of the London game, the Falcons are slated to play two preseason games and seven regular-season home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021.
Details surrounding access for season ticket members at the London game are still being finalized with more information being sent to members in the coming months.
Download the Falcons app to receive breaking news notifications the moment the schedule is released: https://atlantafalcons.com/app
