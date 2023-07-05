Question of the Week: What could Year 2 hold for Drake London? 

Tori: I think one of the best things for London is having these weapons around him. By the end of the 2022 season it did feel as though it was much easier for secondaries to key in on him because - at times - the Falcons didn't have anyone to take pressure off of him. Think Kyle Pitts or Cordarrelle Patterson. With those two and Bijan Robinson and Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller and Jonnu Smith? And, and, and... I can't help but think this all bodes well for London.

That's not even getting to the real reason I think this is good for London, either. That involves his connection with Desmond Ridder. Three of London's best games in 2022 came in the final four games of the season when Ridder was his quarterback. The one time London broke the 100-receiving yards mark came in the final game of the season, a game that saw Ridder finish with a QBR of 108.2.

Like all quarterback/wide receiver duos, Ridder and London's individual successes go hand in hand. So, if the expectation for Ridder is to get the ball into his playmakers' hands, well, London is one of said playmakers. I'm not worried about London getting his receiving yards. If he's around that 800 to 1,000-yard mark, great.

My main raised expectation for London, though, is to get his touchdown catches up. He only had four in 2022. I'd like that number to jump, and with it, so should the Falcons overall success in the red zone, too.