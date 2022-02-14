NFL Mock Draft: Falcons select Michigan's David Ojabo at No. 8 overall

The Super Bowl wrapped on Sunday, making this the first time the entire NFL league is in offseason mode. It's time to restock, fortify and upgrade rosters. Some teams will. Others will make costly personnel mistakes in free agency and the draft. You don't want your team to be one of those teams, especially with expensive free-agent signings and first-round draft picks.
Can't miss there. It'll cost you big-time. That's true for the Falcons and a bunch of other teams trying to get to where the Rams are today, as NFL champions.
These teams have to find roster and scheme fits, taking top talents that hopefully match with a team need.
While we just did a mock draft last week, we're going to do another one Monday and each week until the draft. With so many attempts at this thing, especially without a pre-draft event to mix things up, we'll experiment with different scenarios that create domino effects that impact the Falcons and other teams throughout the round.
Derek Stingley was the guy last week. He won't be this time around, thanks to some shakeup with the top picks.
With no further adeiu, let's dive into this week's mock. Take a look at this first mock draft and let me know what you think in the mailbag.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
The big Alabama blocker is less of a trendy No. 1 overall pick than he was a week ago, but I'm not going to overthink it. The Jaguars shouldn't either. They need people to protect Trevor Lawrence. Neal is an excellent bodyguard. It's the right call. Stick with it.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: None provided
This is another easy pick to make. Michigan product who grew up just outside Detroit helps the hometown team get back on track. Good story. Put him on every billboard in the state.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
The top three remains the same. Still can't see how the Texans pass on someone who could be a superstar, do-everything defensive back.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
The Jets are in the same boat as the Jaguars. They invested heavily in a quarterback, now they have to go protect Zach Wilson.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL EDGE, TE
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
Some recent mocks have the dynamic Oregon edge rusher tumbling a bit, maybe deep into the top 10. I just can't see how that many teams are going to pass on someone so talented.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB
NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)
And we've got our first quarterback and our first big shakeup from last week. Here's why: The Panthers obviously need a quarterback of the future AND adding a passer buys the under-fire coaching staff some time to develop him and create more patience from ownership. They go with Pickett over some others, however, because there should be less of a transition than for others in the class. Eventually, this coaching staff is going to have to get the Panthers on the winning track.
(via Bears)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE
NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs
The Giants are over the moon to grab two top talents, at positions of need, with their two top 10 picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Cliff Avril
Ojabo reaching the Falcons at No. 8 changes minds about the direction of this pick, which can fill the team's greatest need. Some have pointed out he's a risky pick because he doesn't have tons of football experience and needs work in run defense, but the Falcons must pressure the quarterback better. Just like Stingley last week, this is another example of drafting a great talent while trusting the coaching staff to bring him along. Ojabo can do that right now and get better with proper development, which he'll surely get working with OLB coach Ted Monachino.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Combo of Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts
Here comes a mini run on quarterbacks. The Broncos take one at No. 9 overall after re-signing Teddy Bridgewater, providing the time for an awesome talent like Willis to develop and adjust to the pro game under Nathaniel Hackett.
(via Seahawks)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
I know many of you like "Sauce" Garnder over Stingley Jr., but I prefer elite talent levels that Stingley has. The excellent tape is out there. The talent is still there. The Jets believe they can extract it again.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield
And there goes a third quarterback off the board in the top. Everybody thinks this is the year we don't see many quarterbacks go early. All it takes it one team to start the trend, and then quarterback-starved teams make sure they get a guy. Corral has the tools and competitiveness to excel at this level.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
Did you see the player comp? Most teams will do cartwheels for a mile getting someone All-Pro at No. 12.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, S
NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown
The Browns need receiver help so bad. Burks is big, tough and athletic, someone who could be could good gaining coveted yards after the catch.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Riley Reiff
The Ravens land a sturdy and incredibly strong player who can step in and, in theory, make a profound and immediate impact.
(via Dolphins)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
There's some surprise that he lasted this long, but the Eagles swoop him up and add someone who can blitz and roam from one sideline to another.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
Analysts say McDuffie's tough and quick and rarely out of position. That's a solid and smart pick for the Eagles here.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
The Bolts could use some help up front, but they end up with a super-sized receiver that will help Justin Herbert in other ways. The USC kid stays in L.A.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: None provided
Wilson's a polished route runner who could be a quarterback's best friend. Who will be the Saint's QB? My guess is it's a vet.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: None provided
Can't make up my mind on Karlaftis. He might go higher than this. The Eagles would find great value (and fill a need) if he made it this far.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
I went back and forth on this pick more than any other, especially after reports the Steelers kept a keen eye on quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl. But I just don't think the Steelers are a team that'll take a quarterback just to do so, and the top three picks are already off the board. They enhance a team strength with the tough Georgia defensive lineman.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington
This seems like such a Bill Belichick pick. He will know how to get the most out of a people mover like Davis.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin
The Raiders have to restock at the receiver position. They have a shifty player in Hunter Renfrow and a big body in Brian Edwards. They have a need for speed. Olave provides that.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins
The Cardinals are reeling after an early playoff exit, but they'll calm down by the draft and pick a real talent and a real need.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush
Some may consider this a slide to see Dean available this late, but he ends up in a great spot for his skill set.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
Kenyon Green has the versatility to play several different spots, but analysts say he's best at guard. He could help a team that doesn't need much.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
Ben Jones is about to get paid in free agency. The Titans land an excellent replacement for him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders
The Bucs will try to extend their championship window with a veteran quarterback, and they give that guy some help on the outside.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby
The Packers could use some help rushing the passer, and Johnson could set them up long-term at that spot.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer
The Dolphins offensive line needs so. much. work. Adding Raimann's a good start
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
Some have Williams as a first-round pick. Others don't. I think the Chiefs go with the playmaker they want with the speed they crave.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford
The Bengals have needs all over their offensive line, and they go with a smart guard and strong leader to help out on the interior.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: None provided
I truly think the Lions trade out of this pick, especially with another choice a few picks later. Since we aren't trading in this mock, they fill an absolute need with another Michigan player you can build around.
NOTE: Exact NFL Draft order for the Bengals and Lions won't be determined until after the Super Bowl.
