NFL Mock Draft: Falcons select Michigan's David Ojabo at No. 8 overall

Panthers get first of three quarterbacks taken in the first round

Feb 14, 2022
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af_22_draft_mock-draft_v2__16x9

The Super Bowl wrapped on Sunday, making this the first time the entire NFL league is in offseason mode. It's time to restock, fortify and upgrade rosters. Some teams will. Others will make costly personnel mistakes in free agency and the draft. You don't want your team to be one of those teams, especially with expensive free-agent signings and first-round draft picks.

Can't miss there. It'll cost you big-time. That's true for the Falcons and a bunch of other teams trying to get to where the Rams are today, as NFL champions.

These teams have to find roster and scheme fits, taking top talents that hopefully match with a team need.

While we just did a mock draft last week, we're going to do another one Monday and each week until the draft. With so many attempts at this thing, especially without a pre-draft event to mix things up, we'll experiment with different scenarios that create domino effects that impact the Falcons and other teams throughout the round.

Derek Stingley was the guy last week. He won't be this time around, thanks to some shakeup with the top picks.

With no further adeiu, let's dive into this week's mock. Take a look at this first mock draft and let me know what you think in the mailbag.

JAX
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0017_jaguars
Evan Neal
OL | Alabama


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

The big Alabama blocker is less of a trendy No. 1 overall pick than he was a week ago, but I'm not going to overthink it. The Jaguars shouldn't either. They need people to protect Trevor Lawrence. Neal is an excellent bodyguard. It's the right call. Stick with it.

DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Aidan Hutchinson
EDGE | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: None provided

This is another easy pick to make. Michigan product who grew up just outside Detroit helps the hometown team get back on track. Good story. Put him on every billboard in the state.

HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

The top three remains the same. Still can't see how the Texans pass on someone who could be a superstar, do-everything defensive back.

NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Ikem Ekwonu
OT | N.C. State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

The Jets are in the same boat as the Jaguars. They invested heavily in a quarterback, now they have to go protect Zach Wilson.

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Kayvon Thibodeaux
EDGE | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL EDGE, TE

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

Some recent mocks have the dynamic Oregon edge rusher tumbling a bit, maybe deep into the top 10. I just can't see how that many teams are going to pass on someone so talented.

CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Kenny Pickett
QB | Pittsburgh

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB

NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)

And we've got our first quarterback and our first big shakeup from last week. Here's why: The Panthers obviously need a quarterback of the future AND adding a passer buys the under-fire coaching staff some time to develop him and create more patience from ownership. They go with Pickett over some others, however, because there should be less of a transition than for others in the class. Eventually, this coaching staff is going to have to get the Panthers on the winning track.

NYG
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Charles Cross
OT | Mississippi State

(via Bears)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE

NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs

The Giants are over the moon to grab two top talents, at positions of need, with their two top 10 picks.

ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
David Ojabo
EDGE | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Cliff Avril

Ojabo reaching the Falcons at No. 8 changes minds about the direction of this pick, which can fill the team's greatest need. Some have pointed out he's a risky pick because he doesn't have tons of football experience and needs work in run defense, but the Falcons must pressure the quarterback better. Just like Stingley last week, this is another example of drafting a great talent while trusting the coaching staff to bring him along. Ojabo can do that right now and get better with proper development, which he'll surely get working with OLB coach Ted Monachino.

DEN
9
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0022_broncos
Malik Willis
QB | Liberty

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Combo of Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts

Here comes a mini run on quarterbacks. The Broncos take one at No. 9 overall after re-signing Teddy Bridgewater, providing the time for an awesome talent like Willis to develop and adjust to the pro game under Nathaniel Hackett.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Derek Stingley Jr.
CB | LSU

(via Seahawks)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

I know many of you like "Sauce" Garnder over Stingley Jr., but I prefer elite talent levels that Stingley has. The excellent tape is out there. The talent is still there. The Jets believe they can extract it again.

WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Matt Corral
QB | Mississippi

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield

And there goes a third quarterback off the board in the top. Everybody thinks this is the year we don't see many quarterbacks go early. All it takes it one team to start the trend, and then quarterback-starved teams make sure they get a guy. Corral has the tools and competitiveness to excel at this level.

MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Ahmad Garner
CB | Cincinnati

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

Did you see the player comp? Most teams will do cartwheels for a mile getting someone All-Pro at No. 12.

CLE
13
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0024_browns
Treylon Burks
WR | Arkansas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, S

NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown

The Browns need receiver help so bad. Burks is big, tough and athletic, someone who could be could good gaining coveted yards after the catch.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Trevor Penning
OT | Norther Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Riley Reiff

The Ravens land a sturdy and incredibly strong player who can step in and, in theory, make a profound and immediate impact.

PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

(via Dolphins)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

There's some surprise that he lasted this long, but the Eagles swoop him up and add someone who can blitz and roam from one sideline to another.

PHI
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

Analysts say McDuffie's tough and quick and rarely out of position. That's a solid and smart pick for the Eagles here.

LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Drake London
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

The Bolts could use some help up front, but they end up with a super-sized receiver that will help Justin Herbert in other ways. The USC kid stays in L.A.

NO
18
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0009_saints
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: None provided

Wilson's a polished route runner who could be a quarterback's best friend. Who will be the Saint's QB? My guess is it's a vet.

PHI
19
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
George Karlaftis
EDGE | Purdue

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: None provided

Can't make up my mind on Karlaftis. He might go higher than this. The Eagles would find great value (and fill a need) if he made it this far.

PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Travon Walker
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

I went back and forth on this pick more than any other, especially after reports the Steelers kept a keen eye on quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl. But I just don't think the Steelers are a team that'll take a quarterback just to do so, and the top three picks are already off the board. They enhance a team strength with the tough Georgia defensive lineman.

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Jordan Davis
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington

This seems like such a Bill Belichick pick. He will know how to get the most out of a people mover like Davis.

LV
22
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0015_raiders
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin

The Raiders have to restock at the receiver position. They have a shifty player in Hunter Renfrow and a big body in Brian Edwards. They have a need for speed. Olave provides that.

ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
Andrew Booth
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins

The Cardinals are reeling after an early playoff exit, but they'll calm down by the draft and pick a real talent and a real need.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Nakobe Dean
LB | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush

Some may consider this a slide to see Dean available this late, but he ends up in a great spot for his skill set.

BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Kenyon Green
OL | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

Kenyon Green has the versatility to play several different spots, but analysts say he's best at guard. He could help a team that doesn't need much.

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

Ben Jones is about to get paid in free agency. The Titans land an excellent replacement for him.

TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders

The Bucs will try to extend their championship window with a veteran quarterback, and they give that guy some help on the outside.

GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
Jermaine Johnson
EDGE | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby

The Packers could use some help rushing the passer, and Johnson could set them up long-term at that spot.

MIA
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0012_dolphins
Bernhard Raimann
OT | Central Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer

The Dolphins offensive line needs so. much. work. Adding Raimann's a good start

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Jameson Williams
WR | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

Some have Williams as a first-round pick. Others don't. I think the Chiefs go with the playmaker they want with the speed they crave.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Daniel Faalele
OT | Minnesota

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford

The Bengals have needs all over their offensive line, and they go with a smart guard and strong leader to help out on the interior.

DET
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Daxton Hill
S | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: None provided

I truly think the Lions trade out of this pick, especially with another choice a few picks later. Since we aren't trading in this mock, they fill an absolute need with another Michigan player you can build around.

NOTE: Exact NFL Draft order for the Bengals and Lions won't be determined until after the Super Bowl.

