NFL combine: Derrick Brown, Javon Kinlaw among defensive tackles who met with Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons already have one destructive force on the interior of their defensive line in Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett, but they could have their sights set on adding another in this year's NFL Draft.

There are a handful of potentially dominant interior defensive linemen entering the league this offseason, and the Falcons have already met with most of them. Atlanta has already spoken to at least 11 interior defenders at the combine, and two more defensive tackles said they have plans to meet with the teams later in the week.

Big-time prospects like Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, who wrought havoc during their college careers at Auburn, had good conversations with the Falcons as the team seeks to boost their pass rush this offseason. Here is a list of the players who said they spoke with Atlanta this week:

Benito Jones, Ole Miss – Informal

Darrion Daniels, Nebraska – Informal

Derrick Brown, Auburn – Informal

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina - Informal

Jordan Elliott, Missouri – Planned formal

Josiah Coatney, Ole Miss – Informal

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M – Informal

Larrell Murchison, North Carolina St. – Informal

Leki Fotu, Utah – Informal

Marlon Davidson, Auburn – Informal

Raequan Williams, Michigan St. – Informal

Rashard Lawrence, LSU – Informal

Ross Blacklock, TCU – Planned meeting

WHAT THE PROSPECTS HAD TO SAY

Benito Jones: "The conversation was pretty good. I met with the D-line coach and we worked through a couple of plays."

Darrion Daniels: "It wasn't an interview, it was more like a conversation. I kind of enjoy those a lot more. He wasn't really grilling me on questions, he was kind of feeling me out and asking me some of the same questions that you guys ask me."

Derrick Brown: "I spoke with Jess [Simpson]. He was actually the head coach at a high school right down the street from me. I live in his high school district now. The conversation was good, it was nice to talk about home."

Javon Kinlaw: "They just wanted to get some information, nothing too serious."

Josiah Coatney: "I had about two informals with them. We were just talking about ball, mainly. What I like about the game, how I feel about the game, where I see myself in the future. Right now, with my pass rushing, I'm still developing it, but I feel like I haven't peaked at all. I feel like there's a lot of room to grow. I'm more positive, so I feel like the next step in my pass rush is going to be a great step. I'm just working every day to get to that step."

Justin Madubuike: "They were just trying to get to know me, get to know who I am, my family background, my experiences at A&M, the things I did well and things I need to work on in my game. It was a really good talk, a really good conversation."

Larrell Murchison: "They were just trying to get to know my background story. Try to know everything about me, my family, my history, why I went to JUCO, my redshirt year, the years I played and just how I came up."

Leki Fotu: "They just wanted to know my background. I'm pretty sure they know who I am, they've watched film on me. I hope that my film spoke out to them and showed them the type of player that I am to help them out if they need it."

Marlon Davidson: "You always want to play close to home, so, shoot, that was perfect for me. Hearing them talk about how they like my game, how everything about me is versatility. A lot of teams say versatility and I'm like, 'Yeah, y'all see it too.' So, I was just having fun with them and just laughing, that's what I'm all about."

Raequan Williams: "[The conversation] was nice. I got meet with the D-line coaches a little bit and just interacting with the coaches and the scheme that they go through, teaching football. There was a lot of knowledge going on, and I like learning."