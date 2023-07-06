'We need a guy like him': Why adding Jessie Bates III was essential to expediting Falcons defensive progress

Then he joined a struggling Cincinnati Bengals team and was a major part of that franchise's transition from cellar dweller to title contender.

"I've been on multiple teams where you're building from the ground up, and it's not easy," Bates said on June 7. "You go through a lot of failures, but the biggest thing is that you've got to learn from them and take that into the next challenge."

Bates will be part of a veteran core looking to take this young defense to the next level, partly by explaining what it takes to reach great heights.

"There's a difference between saying we're going to go out and do it and actually doing it," said Falcons secondary coach Steven Jackson, who was Bates' position coach for a time in Cincinnati. "It's not easy. You have to sacrifice to get to the Super Bowl. He knows what it's like. They understand what it takes, the discipline and need to play for the guys around you. It's not something you can write on a piece of paper and expect guys to execute. It's about the process of getting there."

There's a confidence, a mindset that Jackson saw develop with the Bengals that Bates is carrying over to his new squad in Atlanta. That's as important as anything the safety offers the program.

"He communicates and plays with confidence," Jackson said. "We talk about it all the time. The only way to be a winner is to win. His intention on every snap is to win that play. Then he wants to wash, rinse, repeat."

Bates brought that mentality to the offseason program, leaving many impressed by his demeanor, style of play and work ethic.

Falcons coaches will challenge Bates to get even better while working in Ryan Nielsen's scheme, but they're starting that exercise with an extremely high floor as a player and defensive captain.

There's an X-factor to him, built by all the previously cited reasons, that's vital to what the Falcons hope will be a defensive renaissance.

"We need a guy like him," said Jerry Gray, assistant head coach – defense, who works extensively with the defensive backs. "I love his leadership. I love the way he plays on the football field and then you talk to him and you see the same thing. He's always talking about game planning, doing this, getting guys together, being together.