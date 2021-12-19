Inactives: Updating the game day status of Dante Fowler vs. San Francisco 49ers

The switch up at backup quarterback continues with Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks.

Dec 19, 2021 at 02:32 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Inactives.12.19

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Falcons boost their pass rush back to full strength on Sunday as Dante Fowler is listed as active against the 49ers.

Fowler suffered a calf injury late in the Falcons win against Carolina last Sunday. He did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practice but was limited on Friday before being listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

RELATED CONTENT:

This is good news for Atlanta's defense as they also get Ade Ogundeji and Richie Grant back, too. Both rookies missed last week's win in Carolina with ankle injuries but were back to 100 percent participation throughout practice this week.

In other inactives news the Falcons continue to rely on Feleipe Franks as Matt Ryan's backup quarterback instead of Josh Rosen. This is the second week in a row Atlanta has chosen this strategy. Arthur Smith said last week it's an indicator of packages the Falcons have, not necessarily that Franks has surpassed Rosen on the depth chart, per se.

After a pick-six against Tom Brady two weeks ago, Marlon Davidson is inactive, as is John Cominsky who was active last week as the Falcons were without Ogundeji. This comes as an interesting development as both Davidson and Cominsky have played well for the Falcons throughout the last two weeks.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactive players:

QB Josh Rosen

OL Josh Andrews

DL John Cominksy

DL Marlon Davidson

DL Jonathan Bullard

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Three gut reactions from Falcons game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Falcons suffered a 31-13 loss to the 49ers in crucial game with major playoff implications
news

Bair: Stakes have been raised, playoffs can be mentioned, entering massive 49ers clash

Victory puts Falcons in realistic position to make the postseason
news

Five things to watch as Falcons head west to face San Francisco 49ers

This is a must-win game for the Falcons, and 49ers, too. Exactly who comes out on top has a number of playoff implications for the NFC.
news

Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan under pressure, a new Cordarrelle Patterson deal, playoff odds and more

Your questions get answers in Friday's Bair Mail
news

Falcons injury report: Door remains open for Dante Fowler to play 49ers in NFL Week 15

Edge rusher returns to practice, formally considered questionable
news

Who will win, Falcons or 49ers? Experts' Picks

The Falcons travel to San Francisco for a match up with major NFC playoff implications
news

Wyche: How Olamide Zaccheaus illustrates why Falcons are in playoff chase

Unselfish, physical play has been key to Falcons maximizing talent remaining in the hunt
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, others, as 49ers practice week progresses

Hayden Hurst was a full participant in Thursday's Falcons practice
news

The evolution of Richie Grant

The Falcons second round draft pick has taken on more and more responsibility in Dean Pees defense in 2021.
news

How to watch Falcons vs. 49ers: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers
news

'He's kicking their ass!': How the Falcons found Grady Jarrett

Jarrett blew away Falcons scouts with his play in the 2014 Orange Bowl.

Top News

Three gut reactions from Falcons game vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sideline Access: Matt Ryan throws a bomb to Olamide Zaccheaus 

Can't-Miss Play: Russell Gage absolutely Mosses DB on 20-yard TD catch

Highlight: Qadree Ollison forces popcorn fumble on 49ers' opening kickoff return

Advertising