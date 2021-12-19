Inactives: Updating the game day status of Dante Fowler vs. San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Falcons boost their pass rush back to full strength on Sunday as Dante Fowler is listed as active against the 49ers.

Fowler suffered a calf injury late in the Falcons win against Carolina last Sunday. He did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practice but was limited on Friday before being listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

RELATED CONTENT:

This is good news for Atlanta's defense as they also get Ade Ogundeji and Richie Grant back, too. Both rookies missed last week's win in Carolina with ankle injuries but were back to 100 percent participation throughout practice this week.

In other inactives news the Falcons continue to rely on Feleipe Franks as Matt Ryan's backup quarterback instead of Josh Rosen. This is the second week in a row Atlanta has chosen this strategy. Arthur Smith said last week it's an indicator of packages the Falcons have, not necessarily that Franks has surpassed Rosen on the depth chart, per se.

After a pick-six against Tom Brady two weeks ago, Marlon Davidson is inactive, as is John Cominsky who was active last week as the Falcons were without Ogundeji. This comes as an interesting development as both Davidson and Cominsky have played well for the Falcons throughout the last two weeks.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactive players:

QB Josh Rosen

OL Josh Andrews

DL John Cominksy

DL Marlon Davidson