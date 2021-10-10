Inactives: No room for Feleipe Franks, Erik Harris and Avery Williams out with injury 

The Falcons have created a package to use quarterback Feleipe Franks outside his designated position. The athletic signal caller has been used briefly in the last two games, as a zone-read quarterback and tight end, providing a quick change of pace designed to take advantage of his size and speed.

That won't be available to the Falcons on Sunday against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Franks is inactive for the Week 5 contest, though it shouldn't suggest the Falcons are abandoning the idea.

They have serious injury issues at receiver and defensive back, needing as many healthy players as possible in those position groups. The secondary took a hit with safety Erik Harris (calf) and cornerback Avery Williams (hamstring) unavailable for this contest. Both players were doubtful on the team's official injury report.

Jaylinn Hawkins is expected to step into Harris' spot in the starting lineup. Williams was a primary option to play slot cornerback after Isaiah Oliver was officially lost for the season earlier this week with a knee injury. The Falcons will have to look elsewhere now, though the have some options. They could move starting outside cornerback Fabian Moreau inside, where the veteran has experience playing.

They also have Kendall Sheffield available for the first time this season. He was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. Chris Williamson was a standard practice squad elevation and will generally be in the mix at cornerback.

The Falcons also have issues at receiver with Russell Gage (ankle) and Calvin Ridley (personal) unavailable to them, as previously reported. Expect Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe to be central players at the receiver spot, with Christian Blake possibly seeing some action. The position group will also be supported by versatile tight ends Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst, two athletes who can play most every receiver spot.

Also, John Cominsky is a healthy scratch. The defensive lineman is down in favor of veteran Mike Pennel, who was recent promoted from the practice squad.

Here's a complete list of Falcons inactives:

