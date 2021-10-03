Inactives: Jacob Tuioti-Mariner makes room for John Cominsky and Feleipe Franks on active roster 

Routine cancer screenings and getting expert treatment in the early stages are the most reliable strategies to prevent deaths from breast cancer. Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. The benefit of screenings and imaging is finding cancer early, when it's small and has not spread, which makes it easier to treat.

"The message is more important than ever now due to those who have missed or put off breast cancer screenings because of concerns caused by COVID-19," says Kevin Kalinsky, MD, MS, Director of the Emory Glenn Family Breast Center at Winship Cancer Institute.

The Emory Breast Imaging Center recommends:

· Annual mammograms for all women beginning at age 40

· A risk assessment by age 30 to see if you are at an increased risk for breast cancer—particularly Black and Jewish women and those with a strong family history. For some women, screening before age 40 might be beneficial.

Expert Treatment for Breast Cancer

If you have been diagnosed with breast cancer, or want a second opinion, turn to the Emory Glenn Family Breast Center at Winship. The center draws upon the vast resources of Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University to bring together a multidisciplinary team of specialists in medical, surgical and radiation oncology, plastic surgery, breast imaging, pathology and genetic counseling.

Our comprehensive care teams also include patient navigators, oncology nurses and social workers. These teams develop personalized care plans based on the most current discoveries in breast cancer treatment and research.

Ready to Schedule Your Mammogram?

To request an appointment for a mammogram at one of our Breast Imaging Center locations across the Metro Atlanta area, call 404-778-0555 to speak with a scheduling coordinator.