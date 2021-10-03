Inactives: Jacob Tuioti-Mariner makes room for John Cominsky and Feleipe Franks on active roster 

Marlon Davidson and Russell Gage still dealing with ankle injuries

Oct 03, 2021 at 11:25 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Inactives.10.3

ATLANTA -- Arthur Smith confirmed on Friday that Marlon Davidson (ankle) and Russell Gage (ankle) would be out against the Washington Football Team. This comes as no surprise considering neither Davidson and Gage practiced this week. What does come as a surprise is Jacob Tuioti-Mariner moving off the active game day roster.

Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said on Friday that Tuioti-Mariner's reps and development at the position is still a work in progress.

"Football is really easy for Tui because he's a really smooth athlete," Monachino said. "But right now, his biggest thing is what to do with his body."

RELATED CONTENT:

Tuioti-Mariner has reworked his body to fit the style of a more typical outside linebacker type. Monachino explained whereas he was once too big for the position, he's now facing players bigger than him. There's work to be done there, and the Falcons are still trying to "figure out" how best to utilize Tuioti-Mariner's skill set in this scheme.

Meanwhile, this opens the door for someone like John Cominsky who has been a healthy scratch throughout the last two weeks. It's incredibly likely the Falcons felt the need to provide more depth along the defensive interior with Davidson out this Sunday.

In other inactives news, with AJ Terrell's return, rookie Darren Hall moves back to the inactives list to make way for Terrell to return to his regular starting role. Also, it's notable that Frank Darby and Feleipe Franks are active.

Darby has been dealing with a calf injury through the first couple weeks of the season, but is healthy and active this Sunday.

Smith said throughout this week that the Falcons are looking for creative ways to use Franks because they see potential in his athleticism. This has meant Franks has spent time working at tight end, and playing on the scout team in practice. This likely says just as much about how the Falcons feel Josh Rosen is progressing behind Matt Ryan as it does Franks' potential versatility.

Time will tell if this is a move that actually does have potential.

Inactive Players

  1. 14 WR Russell Gage

  2. 34 CB Darren Hall

  3. 46 TE Parker Hesse

  4. 90 DL Marlon Davidson

  5. 91 OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

