Five things to watch in Week 4 matchup vs. Washington Football Team

3. Kyle Pitts' targets

This was a major topic of conversation for many Falcons fans following the win over the Giants last Sunday. Pitts came up with two big plays in the final drive of the game. However, there were many that hung onto the fact that it took so long to even get the ball into his hands.

Smith said after the game it wasn't like they weren't trying to get the ball to Pitts.

"Because he didn't touch the ball early doesn't mean he wasn't called," Smith said post-win. "Those are really surface narratives, but when you come up and the game is on the line, (the Giants) change it up and Matt found him when we needed to."

For Ryan, he said he isn't one to force something that isn't there. So, if Pitts wasn't open, he wasn't likely to go to him.

"I don't think there's a lot of merit to throwing the ball in there when it's a bad look," Ryan said. "I think we've got guys that have proven that you can create explosive plays in different ways."