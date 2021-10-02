Bair: Falcons must do two basic things well to beat Washington

Cohesion is vital up front, and it's being built in-season after a training camp where the first-unit line was in flux at left guard and right tackle. The only way they stand up to Washington's collection of first-round picks is by working well together.

Matt Ryan can be impactful if given time to throw. If he's under constant duress, the offense stalls out.

That's on the pass protection, from the line to the tight ends to the running backs, to let Ryan work.

While Washington has other weapons – Terry McLaurin, in particular, is a handful – shutting down Gibson is key here.

The Falcons run defense was better against the Giants, keeping Saquon Barkley relatively contained. That Giants offensive line isn't good. Washington's, however, has some talent.

Breaking through is key, and it starts with interior force Grady Jarrett but must include all 11 guys closing gaps and tackling well. The Falcons defense is a work in progress, and coordinator Dean Pees believes his unit must look inward to get better.

"The biggest thing right now is us, even more than anybody else," Pees said. "You always have tendencies on a team or a certain guy … and you try to make the guys aware of it. As a defensive coordinator, you try to put together a package that's going to try to take that away. But it's really more about us playing our positions, learning them and seeing something over and over again and, pretty soon, that's how you learn to play it.