Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot, Kyle Pitts and the proper mix of Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson

The Falcons have a chance to get on a winning streak on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. It won't be easy, but there's an opportunity to make hay here against a softer portion of the schedule.

Can they do it? How will they do it?

RELATED CONTENT:

Those are discussion points leading up to this game. You all, however hit on some of the hot-button topics from the practice week. We'll hit on all of them in this week's Bair Mail.

Let's get to it:

Jimmy Brooks from Brunswick, Ga.

Wondering how long Mr. Blank will will give Coach Smith to build this team to his specifications. Other than drafting he couldn't really do anything. How long will the cap space hinder our coach and GM? So far, I'm pleased with Coach and GM hopefully the coaching and upgrading of the team continues. As of right now our team maybe 4-5 years if our cap space doesn't get better.

The line is getting better but hopefully will continue to tell. Hard to establish offense with 3 step drops because of the blocking. This is why Ryan is dinking and dunking passes. Hopefully Blank understands and doesn't put expectations on Coach Smith that aren't realistic. He also is a rookie and needs to grow. Hopefully Blank realizes this because Blank buying the team from the Rankin's was by far the best for fans!

Bair: Arthur Blank is very involved in this team and knows exactly what's going on and what types of hurdles lay in front of Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot. That's why I believe they'll be given the time necessary to build this team up their way.