Falcons Daily: What are the Falcons doing with Feleipe Franks?

Arthur Smith says the coaching staff sees value in trying to find a unique role for the quarterback. 

Sep 30, 2021 at 04:28 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD1_6182
Feleipe Franks; Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 listens to head coach Arthur Smith during the Falcon’s second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The vision Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot had when they picked Feleipe Franks up as an undrafted free agent this offseason did not include the possibility of moving him to tight end... initially. The duo said then that they liked what they saw from Franks from a physical standpoint. They liked his build. They liked his athleticism. They saw potential there, but they saw it at quarterback.

Fast forward to this week and Franks was playing tight end on Sunday. But why? The Falcons have Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith and Hayden Hurst. Why do they need Franks? It's not that they do, it's that Smith sees a potential in Franks that he didn't before and he wanted to experiment.

RELATED CONTENT:

The head coach said giving Franks reps at tight end was something that "evolved" over the course of the last few weeks. Franks said on Thursday that it wasn't even an option until Smith approached him a few weeks ago and asked him what he thought.

Smith said the reasoning behind doing so was simple: They wanted to see how far they could stretch Franks' athleticism.

"(We) kind of kicked the tires on it in practice a few weeks ago, and just kind of worked a couple things," Smith said. "Thought he was ready. Just told him, you want to help us win? This would be a good way to get your feet wet."

For Franks, he said the decision wasn't a hard one to make. If the Falcons coaching staff wanted him to return kicks, he'd do it. (Not that Franks is going to be returning kicks any time soon... or ever... but you get the picture).

Franks called his older brother, Jordan, for advice. Jordan has been a tight end in the league since 2018. He's been with the Bengals, Eagles and, most recently, the Browns.

"Leading up to the game I am asking him for tips," Franks said. "It was really just one of those things where I'm like: OK how am I going to learn this? How am I going to do it to the caliber I need to do it to get my job done? That was more of my mindset."

Franks is still active under center, though. It's not like the coaching staff is displeased with his development at quarterback. Smith said Franks continues to improve, and the coaching staff likes where he is. They just thought there was something else they could tap into, athletically.

"If there's something there and we think it can help us move the football and win," Smith said, "we'll try it."

And even if this goes absolutely nowhere, Franks feels he'll be better for trying.

"It's helped me just widen my perspective (of the offense)," Franks said. "It's helped me have a bigger view of the field, what everybody is doing, what assignments everybody has."

af-21_uniform-schedule_page_w4_compressed

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell full participant for second straight practice heading into Washington game

Marlon Davidson, Russell Gage remain out with ankle injuries
news

Should Mike Davis or Cordarrelle Patterson get more carries? -- The Great Debate

Scott and Tori discuss the Falcons running backs, carry counts and how the ground game can improve
news

Falcons injury report: Marlon Davidson, Russell Gage out to start Washington practice week

A.J. Terrell returns a full participant, remains in concussion protocol
news

Falcons Daily: Matt Ryan says Kyle Pitts already warrants respect from defenses; Do lack of targets show that?

While Kyle Pitts' targets have been inconsistent, Matt Ryan said his message to the tight end is that targets 'come in flurries' 
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Washington: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

Bair Mail: On Feleipe Franks, Matt Ryan's time in pocket, Kaleb McGary, Grady Jarrett and defensive trends

We address all that and more in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 4 contest vs. Washington

news

Younghoe Koo's pursuit of perfection

In just four seasons in the league, Koo has experienced some of the worst and best moments the NFL can offer. And because of it, his focus is now staying on top.
news

Bair's NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Rams take top spot, Steelers fall and Falcons get a bump

The top half's tightly packed with quality, as Packers, Raiders surge up NFL hierarchy
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Keepin' up with Lee Smith, Isaiah Oliver and other overlooked game changers

Taking note of who stepped up in the Falcons first win of 2021 vs. Giants
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst targets, A.J. Terrell and winning streaks

We discuss all that and more in a rapid-fire mailbag. 

Top News

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell full participant for second straight practice heading into Washington game

Should Mike Davis or Cordarrelle Patterson get more carries? -- The Great Debate

On The Rise (Ep. 3) | Taking down Giants

Falcons Daily: Matt Ryan says Kyle Pitts already warrants respect from defenses; Do lack of targets show that?

Advertising