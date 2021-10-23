Five things to watch when Falcons travel to Miami on Sunday

5. The need for a decisive win

The Falcons have a pretty solid opportunity in front of them. They are coming off a win over the Jets and a bye week. Atlanta is one win away from a .500 record, and they're starting to find their identity as a team (particularly as an offense). Meanwhile, Miami is in a more tumultuous state. They're 1-5 and coming off a demoralizing loss to the Jaguars in London last Sunday.

The Falcons may see one of two teams in Miami: Either the Dolphins come out angry and with something to prove, or they come out dejected and flat. In whatever capacity they do show up on Sunday, the Falcons have to account for it and they have a chance to do it in a way that is decisive.

There really hasn't been a game so far this year that the Falcons could consider decisive. The Jets game seemed to be heading in that direction early, but New York hung around and made it quite the game in the fourth quarter.

If the Falcons can go out on Sunday and really get a lead and maintain it against Miami, that bodes well for Atlanta as it enters into a period of a couple divisional games in the coming weeks. It changes the narrative around those divisional games, too. If the Falcons take a big step against the Dolphins and really come up with a no-doubt win, it makes the Carolina and New Orleans games a bit more interesting.