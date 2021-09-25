Five things to watch in Week 3 matchup vs. Giants

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Arthur Smith isn't overlooking the 0-2 start. He said it best on Monday: The Falcons are well aware of their current situation.

"You don't want to be in this spot," Smith said, "but we are. It's a reality."

The Falcons are searching for their first win of the 2021 season, and with a three-game slate of arguably very winnable games ahead, a trip up the east coast is the first step to tallying more marks in a win column. The Falcons need a win, but so do the Giants.

RELATED CONTENT:

"We've got to prepare ourselves to go up there and go win a football game," Smith said, "and we need to do it. They're probably saying the same thing up in New York or New Jersey (this week)."

Smith said he knows the Falcons have their work cut out for them on the road this weekend. So, with the stage set, let's take a look at the role players. Here's what you need to watch on Sunday:

1. The effect of injuries