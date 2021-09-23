Cam Nizialek confident facing competition with Dustin Colquitt

Nizialek has two disappointing punts in Tampa, where he cited technical issues and an attempt to be too fine with his directional efforts. He believes he has had a good week of practice and clearly isn't fazed by the competition from an established pro like Colquitt.

"I really embrace it," Nizialek said. "This [job] is really what I wanted. I've wanted this job for three or four years. It's something that I don't take for granted. I know [Younghoe] Koo has said this in the past, but, even if you're the only guy on the roster, you're competing against everyone on the street."

Smith has been adamant that his staff not "jerk the wheel" regarding young players who have a rough game. He didn't do that with left guard Jalen Mayfield after he struggled in the season opener. While the Falcons brought in veteran competition onto the practice squad, Mayfield kept his starting spot.

Nizialek will try to fight off a similar challenge as well, with Colquitt trying to get back into the league after a long career has hit a stumbling block.