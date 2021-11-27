Five things to watch as the Falcons travel to Jacksonville to face Jaguars

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are looking to bounce back from a tough five-day stretch last week.

On Sunday, the Falcons lost to Dallas. On Thursday, they were shutout by New England. The Falcons haven't scored since the fourth quarter of their win in New Orleans two weeks ago. They have been outscored 68-3 since. Things need to change and the Falcons need to get back on track.

With a 4-6 record, the Falcons are still in a playoff conversation, but they won't be if the Jaguars serve them a loss. There's a lot for the Falcons to clean up, particularly offensively.

"We're going to get there. I promise you that. We're going to continue to fight, get out of this thing," Arthur Smith said directly following the loss to New England last week. "It's been obvious. The last two games haven't been good enough. But it's a long season. We've got seven games and we're going to figure this out."