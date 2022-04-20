Five cornerbacks Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft

Sauce Gardner, Andrew Booth, Kyler Gordon among those who could fit well in Atlanta

Apr 20, 2022 at 02:04 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

andrew-booth
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons need immediate cornerback help. They have A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and Isaiah Oliver set to be every-down players in a position of defensive strength.

That is no way means the Falcons are set at that spot. If there's an opportunity to take a dynamic playmaker or someone who could be a major contributor at a premium position, you jump at the opportunity. And Oliver's on a one-year and Hayward could be around for two, so it's possible they go with a defensive back at some point in the NFL Draft.

RELATED CONTENT:

There's one target that would make me go cornerback, without hesitation, at No. 8 overall. There are others deeper in the NFL Draft who could also make a solid impact. I wouldn't go too far down, however, considering the young, developmental talent already on the roster from Terry Fontenot's first draft.

Let's take a look at some cornerback options for the Falcons, and where they might be available to them.

Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

This is just your ol' pal Scotty Bair talking here – it's definitely not Terry Fontenot writing under a pseudonym – but I'd take Gardner in a heartbeat, even with every receiver and at least one top edge rusher on the board.

He's that good. We all know the stats, that he didn't allow a touchdown at Cincinnati and only allowed 121 yards over 14 games(!!) during the 2021 season. He also nailed every stage of the pre-draft process, including the measurement part. The dude is 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. Oh, and he's fast and agile and has great instincts.

You’ve got to take him at No. 8, and it seems unlikely he'll be available at that point. Would the Falcons trade up to get him? That doesn't seem like a strategy to execute, either. If he slips, however, the Falcons should pounce.

Eight at Eight | Ahmad Sauce Gardner

We take a look at eight options for Atlanta's first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

FILE - Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Cincinnati, in this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo. Gardner was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
1 / 8

FILE - Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Cincinnati, in this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo. Gardner was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
2 / 8

Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 8

Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) covers during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
4 / 8

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) covers during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fans take a selfie with Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) after winning the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
5 / 8

Fans take a selfie with Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) after winning the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2021, file photo, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner watches a play develop during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Navy in Annapolis, Md. Gardner is nicknamed Sauce and is the Bearcats' best player. The long-armed lockdown corner from Detroit picked Cincinnati over Indiana, Kentucky and other P5s in 2019 and has developed into a potential first-round pick. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
6 / 8

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2021, file photo, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner watches a play develop during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Navy in Annapolis, Md. Gardner is nicknamed Sauce and is the Bearcats' best player. The long-armed lockdown corner from Detroit picked Cincinnati over Indiana, Kentucky and other P5s in 2019 and has developed into a potential first-round pick. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (12) celebrates making an interception with teammate cornerback Coby Bryant (7) during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, on Oct. 3, 2020, in Cincinnati. Gardner is in line to become Cincinnati's first NFL first-round draft pick in 50 years. Opponents avoided throw his direction, and opposite corner Coby Bryant put up big enough numbers to win the Jim Thorpe Award. The dynamic duo faces their toughest test against Alabama. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
7 / 8

FILE - Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (12) celebrates making an interception with teammate cornerback Coby Bryant (7) during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, on Oct. 3, 2020, in Cincinnati. Gardner is in line to become Cincinnati's first NFL first-round draft pick in 50 years. Opponents avoided throw his direction, and opposite corner Coby Bryant put up big enough numbers to win the Jim Thorpe Award. The dynamic duo faces their toughest test against Alabama. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner plays against Miami of Ohio during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
8 / 8

Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner plays against Miami of Ohio during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Andrew Booth, Clemson

Wanna set up a Clemson cornerback corps? This is the way to do it. Booth and fellow Tiger A.J. Terrell are long-term answers at the position, both ideally suited for how the Falcons like to play defense. Booth is aggressive and physical, rarely out of position to make a play. He's also someone who likes playing the run and being part of 11-man defense over out on an island. What if I told you Booth could be a Falcon along with multiple draft picks? He could well be had in the late teens or early 20s. If Pittsburgh makes an aggressive play to land a quarterback, the Falcons could get Booth and tons of loot. Oh, and Booth and Terrell are friends. Oh, and Hayward's darn good in the slot. That could be a sensational trio in 2022.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Kyler Gordon, Washington

If you're talking about Washington defensive backs in this draft, Trent McDuffie's probably the focal point. He has a teammate, however, who is pretty darn good. Gordon can play both outside and inside, where the Falcons could have a need in the near future. He has all the physical traits you want in a top cornerback, with the aggressiveness you want to see. He has some development left in him, with the Falcons coaches could work on while playing behind more established starters in 2021, unless he earns the right to play more. They could probably nab him at No. 43 overall, but probably not at No. 58.

Tariq Woolen, UT-San Antonio

The dude’s traits are crazy good. He's 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. He has great length and 4.26 speed. That suggests a high pick. The converted receiver doesn't have much experience on defense, which analysts say shows up on tape. He's raw but super talented, maybe a project to be developed. The Falcons probably can't wait deep into the draft to get someone that tall and fast, so a second round pick – maybe at No. 58?? – could be required.

Mario Goodrich, Clemson

We're in the later-round flier territory at this point, but that might be a spot to develop someone. If you're going that route before adding a cornerback, Goodrich is a, well, good way to go. Playing at Clemson helps, as does some quality college production. He’s a physical player and analysts say he could play well in zone. It might be worth it to add him to the mix later in the draft and see what he can do in the Falcons system.

af_22_podcast_final-whistle_logo_series-thumb__1x1_1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Break down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success with Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

Welcome to Falcons Final Whistle – an Atlanta Falcons football postgame podcast during the season that shifts gears in the offseason to answer a pressing question about the team's future each week through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason program.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Do the Falcons go after an edge rusher or wide receiver at No. 8? -- Question of the Week

Tori, Kris and Scott discuss which positional need they would prioritize on draft night.

news

Eight at No. 8: Is a Sauce Gardner pairing with AJ Terrell possible for the Falcons in 2022?

The coveted cornerback is a hot commodity. Would he even fall to No. 8?

news

A trade for A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, and other potential draft day moves

A look at four potential draft day trades the Falcons could make in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, other potential Falcon quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Falcons could find their future franchise quarterback in the draft.

news

McElhaney: Why the Falcons should not draft a quarterback at No. 8

It may not be the most exciting solution, but could it be more important for the long-term health of the organization to wait to find a solution at quarterback?

news

Falcons bring back wide receiver as off-season programs begin

Atlanta has signed Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year deal.

news

Falcons bring in defensive line reinforcement on one-year deal

Vincent Taylor is coming off an ankle injury that sidelined him through majority of the 2021 season.

news

Bair Mail: On Dean Pees' defense, George Pickens and other Day 2 WR options, Julio Jones, NFL Draft rankings

We also see who Falcons fans want at No. 8 overall

news

Wyche: How Marcus Mariota could fit into Falcons long-term QB plan

Mariota looking to end "bridge quarterback" conversation with solid play, leadership

news

NFL Mock Draft: Travon Walker goes No. 1, Kenny Pickett top QB taken and Falcons land quality pass rusher

Desmond Ridder goes to Seahawks at No. 9, Saints get Malik Willis at No. 16

news

Former Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper passes away at 49

Jasper played six seasons with Atlanta during a nine-year NFL career

Top News

Five cornerbacks Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft

Do the Falcons go after an edge rusher or wide receiver at No. 8? -- Question of the Week

A trade for A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, and other potential draft day moves

Eight at No. 8: Is a Sauce Gardner pairing with AJ Terrell possible for the Falcons in 2022?

Advertising