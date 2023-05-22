Falcons sign WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, the organization announced on Monday. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have placed WR Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list.
Arcega-Whiteside was one of a large contingency of players trying out for the Falcons two weeks ago at rookie minicamp. He was someone who we wrote about then as a player who makes sense in Atlanta.
"The 6-foot-2, 237 pound pass catcher may not have the build of the long and speedy receivers that are so often coveted in this league, but based on the way this offense likes to play, Arcega-Whiteside is someone who could fit right in," Tori McElhaney wrote in her notes and observations from the first day of rookie minicamp. "He runs with power, and he's thick. He'd be a tough tackle for a wiry defensive back. I'd like to see his blocking skills in action, too, because of his size. With the way the Falcons run the ball, that skill set could be a particular draw in this offense."
Arcega-Whiteside spent part of the 2022 season with the Seahawks, having been signed to their practice squad in August. He was released in November.
Arcega-Whiteside got his start in the league after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His first year in the league was his most productive, finishing the season having caught 10 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. In the three years since, Arcega-Whiteside saw action in 24 games, making two starts, with six receptions for 121 yards.
Take a look at the 2023 Atlanta Falcons in action during OTA practice.