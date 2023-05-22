Falcons sign WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Arcega-Whiteside was one of a large contingency of players trying out for the Falcons two weeks ago at rookie minicamp. He was someone who we wrote about then as a player who makes sense in Atlanta.

"The 6-foot-2, 237 pound pass catcher may not have the build of the long and speedy receivers that are so often coveted in this league, but based on the way this offense likes to play, Arcega-Whiteside is someone who could fit right in," Tori McElhaney wrote in her notes and observations from the first day of rookie minicamp. "He runs with power, and he's thick. He'd be a tough tackle for a wiry defensive back. I'd like to see his blocking skills in action, too, because of his size. With the way the Falcons run the ball, that skill set could be a particular draw in this offense."