Notes, observations from Day 1 of Falcons rookie minicamp

ONE-ON-ONE TIME: I spent some time after practice getting to know one of the Falcons seventh round draft picks, safety DeMarcco Hellams. We caught up about what the last couple weeks have been like since the draft, but also discussed the ways in which he could be an asset to the Falcons despite the organization being in a good spot at safety with Jessie Bates III, Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins. For Hellams, he said the most important thing to him is getting on the field, and doing "whatever is needed" to do so. It's something he said he did at Alabama, playing wherever he was needed, and something he plans to do in Atlanta. The Falcons could use a mentality like that on special teams, a place where Hellams' open field tackling ability could surely shine.