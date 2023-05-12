Falcons sign DB Clark Phillips III to rookie contract

When asked what the plan for Phillips will be position-wise, head coach Arthur Smith said to hold on projections. Phillips can play inside and outside as he showed at Utah, so the Falcons are confident they'll find the best fit for him in their own defensive scheme.

If we are projecting, though, one might project (like many draft analyst did through the pre-draft process) that Phillips best fits inside at the professional level. Though, he's only 5-foot-9, don't let his size full you. Phillips has always played bigger than his frame and the Falcons expect that to carry over. That, and the Falcons could use a little depth at nickel, particularly.